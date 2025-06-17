Video: Lorna Courtney & Casey Likes Rehearse For HEATHERS Outside of Radio City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



If you happen to be walking by Radio City Music Hall, you just might get a glimpse into rehearsals for Heathers the Musical! Casey Likes has shared a fun video of himself and Lorna Courtney rehearsing for the upcoming return of the fan-favorite musical outside of Radio City Music Hall. See them take on the roles of JD and Veronica while running through "Dead Girl Walking" and their fight choreography.

Joining them in the cast is McKenzie Kurtz (Broadway: Frozen, The Heart of Rock and Roll, Wicked; Kennedy Center: Schmigadoon!) as Heather Chandler, Olivia Hardy (Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo; National Tour: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Heather Duke, and Elizabeth Teeter (Broadway: Beetlejuice, The Crucible, The Audience, Mary Poppins) as Heather McNamara. Kerry Butler (Hairspray, Xanadu, Mean Girls, Beetlejuice The Musical) will play Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom.

Erin Morton will play Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon (National Tours: Wicked, Disney’s Aladdin, Rent, Kinky Boots) will play Kurt Kelly, Ben Davis (Broadway: Once Upon a Mattress, Les Misérables, A Little Night Music, Dear Evan Hansen), will play Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, Cameron Loyal (Broadway: Bad Cinderella; National Tour: Les Misérables, My Fair Lady) will play Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

The cast also features Sara Al-Bazali (Standby Veronica Sawyer, Heather Chandler), Emma Benson (Swing), James Caleb Grice (Beleaguered Geek/Officer McCord), Louis Griffin (Swing), Devin Lewis (Hipster Dork), Kiara Michelle Lee (Young Republicanette), Brian Martin (Preppy Stud/Officer Milner), Lav Raman (Swing), Syd Sider (Stoner Chick), and Cecilia Trippiedi (New Wave Party Girl).

Cade Ostermeyer and Syd Sider were both discovered at the Heathers open casting call and will make their New York City stage debuts.

Featuring book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, Heathers The Musical will start performances on June 22, 2025 and will play a limited engagement through September 28, 2025 at New World Stages, Stage I. Heathers The Musical will be directed by Andy Fickman, who staged the record-breaking UK production.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.