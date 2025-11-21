Video: Todd Buonopane is Balancing Two Theatrical Moments at Once

Click Here for More on The Roundtable

The hilarious and big-hearted Todd Buonopane joins The Roundtable to dive into his run in the new Off-Broadway revival of Tartuffe, a sharp, high-energy take on Molière led by the legendary André De Shields. Todd brings us inside the comedy, the rehearsal room, and the thrill of performing a classic with a daring, dynamic company. From physical humor to the joy of truly collaborative theatre, he shares why this production is both timely and deliciously fun — and why audiences need to catch it before it closes.

Then we look ahead to Todd’s next adventure: stepping into the beloved role of Olaf in Disney’s Frozen at Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey. He talks about returning home to the Paper Mill stage, the magic of bringing Arendelle to life, and the playful, heartfelt spirit he’s bringing to one of Disney’s most iconic characters.

With humor, warmth, and total honesty, Todd shares the ups, downs, and pure excitement of balancing two big theatrical moments at once — and why storytelling is still what drives him every day.