Video: Kristin Chenoweth Dances With Jonathan Groff at JUST IN TIME

Kristin Chenoweth visited Jonathan Groff in "the basement of Wicked" at Just in Time! Chenoweth joined her former Glee co-star at the hit Bobby Darin musical on Tuesday night, just after she announced the upcoming cast of Queen of Versailles on Broadway. Watch the pair dance together at the immersive Broadway musical below!

Developed and directed by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), Just in Time sees Jonathan Groff returning to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed.

The great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – is brought to life by Groff, transporting audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a stellar ensemble cast of 11 on-stage actors, a live on-stage band performing such iconic hits as “Beyond the Sea,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife,” all of which were originally released by Darin on Atlantic Records’ ATCO Records imprint.

Now playing at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre, Just in Time began performances Monday, March 31, 2025. The musical was honored with six nominations at the 2025 Tony Awards, including “Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical” (for Jonathan Groff), “Best Sound Design of a Musical,” “Best Orchestrations,” “Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical” (for Gracie Lawrence), “Best Scenic Design of a Musical,” and “Best Costume Design of a Musical.”