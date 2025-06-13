Video: Kecia Lewis Performs 'Right Hand Man / One Last Time' From HAMILTON at MISCAST25

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MCC Theater has released footage of Hell's Kitchen Tony-winner Kecia Lewis singing "Right Hand Man" and "One Last Time" from Hamilton at MISCAST25. The event, one of the most anticipated in theater each year, took place earlier this spring. The biggest stars of stage and screen took to the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. In this video, Lewis takes on the role of George Washington.

Miscast25 also featured performances by Cole Escola ("Iowa Stubborn"), Raúl Esparza ("Defying Gravity"), Ana Gasteyer ("A Sentimental Man"), Nick Jonas ("Still Hurting"), Kecia Lewis (Hamilton medley), Adam Pascal ("Memory"), Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo ("Not a Day Goes By/Without You"), Helen J Shen ("The Impossible Dream"), Aaron Tveit ("I Know Him So Well"), Nicole Scherzinger ("I Am What I Am"), Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard ("The Confrontation"), and Jordan Fisher, Britton Smith, and Ephraim Sykes ("Dreamgirls").

MCC Theater’s annual MISCAST gala is a one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway’s hottest stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast! Funds from MISCAST help MCC Theater produce some of the most talked-about new work Off-Broadway, support our Youth Company and in-school partnerships serving New York City public high school students, and our literary development work with emerging playwrights.

About Kecia Lewis

Currently starring as Miss Liza Jane in Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen, Lewis made her Broadway debut at 18 years old in the original company of Dreamgirls, directed by Michael Bennett. Her other Broadway credits include The Gospel at Colonus (with Morgan Freeman), Big River, Ain’t Misbehavin’ (standby for Nell Carter), Once on This Island (OBC), The Drowsy Chaperone (OBC), Chicago, Leap of Faith (OBC), Cinderella (as Marie/Fairy Godmother) and most recently Children of a Lesser God (directed by Kenny Leon).

Off Broadway she has starred in the title role of Mother Courage, The Skin of Our Teeth (Obie Award) Dessa Rose at Lincoln Center (Drama Desk award nomination), and Marie and Rosetta (Lortel & Drama League nominations/ Obie Award winner). Her work on the last season of MAD ABOUT YOU was loved by fans and critics alike.

Further television credits include Guest Star and recurring roles on “Law & Order,” “Law & Order SVU” (recurring), “Madam Secretary,” “Royal Pains,” “Limitless,” “Conviction,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Blue Bloods,” “SMILF,” “The Blacklist,” “The Passage” (recurring), and the Hulu series, “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” (recurring). As a vocalist Kecia has performed in Canada, Switzerland, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Russia. Kecia can also be seen on Amazon in “With Love” and HBO Max’s “And Just Like That...” Kecia can also be seen in Evan Parter’s The Independent alongside Brian Cox, Jodie Turner-Smith and John Cena which is now streaming on Peacock.