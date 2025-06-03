Video: Jonathan Groff Teases HAMILTON Tony Awards Performance on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award-winner and current nominee Jonathan Groff stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday to discuss his turn as Bobby Darin in the hit musical Just in Time.

During his visit, Groff also talked about receiving an honorary doctorate from Franklin & Marshall College last month. "I never went to college, so this was a big deal for me. I make everyone at Circle in the Square call me doctor," he joked.

Groff credits his middle school drama teacher, who accepted the award on his behalf, as the person who inspired him to pursue the arts as a vocation. "She sat me down after the play in middle school and said, 'You should pursue this as a career."

As for his role in Just in Time, Groff called it a "spiritual" experience for many audience members. "There's a whole generation of people that have a really primal relationship to Bobby Darin and his music. And we've got people in the audience, even during the beautiful up-tempo songs, crying with joy to hear this music in the theater."

Groff went on to tease the 10th anniversary Hamilton performance taking place at the Tony Awards, which reunites the original cast of the hit musical. "What they've put together musically, I think people are going to lose their minds." Watch the full conversation with Jonathan Groff now.

Just in Time stars Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff, Gracie Lawrence, Tony Award winner Michele Pawk, Joe Barbara, Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Larkin Reilly.

The show is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin’s hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.