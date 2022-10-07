Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dance Captain Dance Attack
Video: Dance Captain Dance Attack Returns with Choreo from THE MUSIC MAN

Broadway dance captains Maria Briggs and Ryan Worsing are teaching Ben choreography from "Shipoopi"

Oct. 07, 2022  

He's taken a bit of a dance break, but after two long years, Ben is back with Dance Captain Dance Attack! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players. Click here to learn all about what dance capatins do and here to watch previous episodes!

Today, things are about to get... shipoopi! Watch as Ben takes a trip to River City with Warren Carlyle's iconic, Tony-nominated choreography from The Music Man and the help of dance captains Maria Briggs and Ryan Worsing. Can you keep up?





