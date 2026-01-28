Video: Original HEATHERS Stars Barrett Wilbert Weed & Elle McLemore Reunite on Podcast





Original Heathers the Musical stars Barrett Wilbert Weed and Elle McLemore are reuniting on camera for the first time in 12 years. In the latest episode of McLemore PLAYDATE podcast, the pair looked back on the origins of the iconic musical.

McLemore, the original Heather McNamara, and Weed, original Veronica Sawyer, gave a rare Heathers reunion, opening up about the musical's early days in Los Angeles and Off-Broadway. They discuss the musical's loyal following and its surprising early closing.

Weed also gave insight to her career, including her experience working with Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey on Mean Girls, also weighing in on current debates surrounding stage door culture and bootlegs.

Heathers the Musical recently returned Off-Broadway, running where the first production opened at New World Stages in New York City.