Rolando Villazón to Star in MAN OF LA MANCHA at Lincoln Center Theater Gala

Lincoln Center Theater will hold their annual spring Gala with a staged concert performance of Man of La Mancha starring internationally acclaimed tenor Rolando Villazón as “Cervantes / Don Quxiote” on Monday, May 18 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. The one-night-only event will be directed by LCT Executive Producer Bartlett Sher and will include a post-performance dinner with LCT Artists at the David H. Koch Theater. Additional casting for the evening will be announced at a later date.

Man of La Mancha was written by Dale Wasserman with music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion. The original production was directed by Albert Marre. Featuring a score of enduring songs including “The Impossible Dream” and “Dulcinea,” the classic musical tells the story of one man’s unwavering pursuit of honor, love, and imagination. It reminds us of the necessity of dreaming and the courage to do so when hope feels out of reach.

Tables and gala-entry tickets are now on sale. Show-only tickets will be available later this spring.