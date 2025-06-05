Video: 'Broadway Musical Change A Letter' Category Featured on JEOPARDY! MASTERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A unique category was recently featured on Jeopardy! Masters. For "Broadway Musical Change A Letter," contestants are asked to guess the title of an existing Broadway musical from a plot description that has been altered to reflect a slightly new title. The "new" musicals include takes on familiar shows such as Pirates of Penzance, Annie Get Your Gun, and more.

Jeopardy! and Jeopardy! Masters often features theater and Broadway-themed categories, including one featuring costume designer Paul Tazewell. Jeopardy! also dedicated a category to the Tony-nominated play Oh, Mary!, which saw Cole Escola make an appearance on the show. Likewise, playwright Aaron Sorkin called into Jeopardy! Masters for a category about his work. Other Broadway categories and final Jeopardys include "Drama," "Broadway Premieres," "The Stage" "Broadway Debuts," Stage & Movie Characters," "World Theatre, "Songs In Musicals," "Idina Menzel," "Tony-Winning Musicals, "Broadway is Back," "Broadway Musicals," "Shakespeare's Women," and "Stephen Sondheim."

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show, is in its 41st season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.

Hosted by “Jeopardy!” G.O.A.T. Ken Jennings, the third annual “Jeopardy! Masters” 2025 tournament features an expanded lineup of the top-ranked current “Jeopardy!” contestants, each competing in two action-packed games per hourlong episode for the grand prize of $500,000.