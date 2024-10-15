WICKED Themed Macaroni and Cheese Hits Stores

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



No need to fear, mac and cheese lovers: Wicked has you covered. Great Value, Walmart's generic grocery brand, has released a new Wicked-themed Macaroni and Cheese cup featuring pink or green color-changing cheese.

According to the description, the "flavorful cups start with creamy, cheesy pasta" which transforms into a vibrant pink or green color after adding water.

The mac and cheese cups are sold in singles, six-packs, or 12-packs, at one dollar each. They are shelf-stable, with one serving per cup. Purchase the magical mac here and see photos of the product below! For the full lineup of Wicked merch, click here.

Wicked will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!

About Great Value

Great Value products provide families with affordable, high-quality grocery and household consumable options. With our wide range of product categories spanning grocery and household consumables, we offer you a variety of products for your family's needs. Our products are conveniently available online and in Walmart stores nationwide, allowing you to stock up and save money at the same time.