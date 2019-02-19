VIDEO: Watch the All New TV Spot For KING KONG

King Kong has just dropped an all new TV spot! The commercial features footage from the show, including, of course, the iconic puppet.

Watch the video below!

The cast is led by Christiani Pitts, (A Bronx Tale) as Ann Darrow, Eric William Morris (Mamma Mia!) as Carl Denham, and Erik Lochtefeld (Misery, Metamorphoses) as Lumpy.

Written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with a score by Marius de Vries (La La Land and Moulin Rouge!) and songs by Eddie Perfect (Beetlejuice), King Kong is directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie (Strictly Ballroom The Musical).

King Kong is produced by Carmen Pavlovic (Global Creatures) and Roy Furman.

King Kong comes alive through an innovative mix of robotics, puppetry and stagecraft.

Based on the 1932 novel, the stage production of King Kong is a contemporary take on the classic tale of beauty and the beast. The story follows a young actress, Ann Darrow, and a maverick filmmaker, Carl Denham, as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the world's greatest wonder. At the center of this 21st-century reimagining: a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. King Kong is a larger-than-life encounter with a legend that's always been too big to contain.



The King Kong ensemble includes Ashley Andrews, Mike Baerga, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Chloë Campbell, Leroy Church, Peter Chursin, J?van Dansberry, Kayla Davion, Rory Donovan, James Retter Duncan, Casey Garvin, Christopher Hampton Grant, Jon Hoche, Gabriel Hyman, Harley Jay. James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Jonathan Christopher MacMillan, Danny Miller, Brittany MarcellMonachino, Jennifer Noble, Kristen Faith Oei, Eliza Ohman, Roberto Olvera, Jaquez André Sims, Khadija Tariyan, Jena VanElslander, Leigh-Ann Vizer, Scott Weber, Jacob Williams, Lauren Yalango-Grant, Warren Yang and David Yijae.

King Kong's creative team includes director and choreographer Drew McOnie, book writer Jack Thorne, composer and music producer Marius de Vries, songs by Eddie Perfect.

King Kong's design team includes Peter England (Scenic and Projection Design), creature designer Sonny Tilders, Roger Kirk (Costume Design), Peter Mumford (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Gavin Robins (Aerial and King Kong Movement Director) and Tom Watson (Hair Design). David Caddick is Music Supervisor and Eldad Guetta is Associate Music Arranger.

