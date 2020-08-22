VIDEO: Watch a PIPPIN Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm!
They've got magic to do today on Stars in the House!
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) for a PIPPIN Reunion with Charlotte d'Amboise, Rachel Bay Jones, Terrence Mann, Andrea Martin and Matthew James Thomas!
The first Broadway revival of Pippin played at the the Music Box Theatre for 709 performances in 2013. The beloved coming-of-age musical features a book by Roger O. Hirson, and music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. The revival, directed by Diane Paulus, featured choreography by Chet Walker in the style of Bob Fosse and starred Terrence Mann, Charlotte d'Amboise, Rachel Bay Jones, Matthew James Thomas and Patina Miller. Miller won a Tony Awards for her performances that year.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
