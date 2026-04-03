Shop BEACHES Merch in BroadwayWorld's Theater Shop

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As Beaches, A New Musical begins performances on Broadway, get merch from the show! The production is offering a variety of apparel, along with a beach towel, picture frame, boat tote, and more. Buy the latest Broadway merch from the BroadwayWorld Shop below!

Currently in previews at the Majestic Theatre (245 W 44th St), opening night is set for Wednesday, April 22 for a limited engagement through Sunday, September 6.

The cast of Beaches, A New Musical, is led by powerhouse stars Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett as Cee Cee Bloom and Bertie White and features Sarah Bockel, Harper Burns, Eric Coles, Taylor Sage Evans, Mia Gerachis, Zeya Grace, Joelle Gully, Ben Jacoby, Stephanie Martignetti, Emma Ogea, Olive Ross-Kline, Bailey Ryon, Paul Adam Schaefer, Samantha Schwartz, Brent Thiessen, Lael Van Keuren, and Zurin Villanueva.

Based on the New York Times bestseller that became a blockbuster film, written by Iris Rainer Dart, Beaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture – made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. This sweeping, emotional, and joy-filled new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship. The new musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller and lyrics by Dart. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin.

Beaches: A New Musical Logo Magnet

Commemorate your time in Atlantic City with this magnet featuring the Beaches the Musical logo.

Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"



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Beaches: A New Musical Beach Towel

Dry off with this beach towel featuring a postcard-style design inspired by Beaches the Musical.

Product measures approx. 30" x 60"

Material: Terry Velour



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Beaches: A New Musical Picture Frame

Keep your memories forever with this acrylic picture frame featuring the Beaches the Musical logo

Suitable for 4" x 6" photos

Product measures approx. 5" x 7"



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Beaches: A New Musical Boat Tote

Carry around your shades and sunscreen with this boat-style tote featuring the Beaches the Musical logo.

Material: Cotton Canvas

Product measures approx. 18.5" x 12" x 5.5"



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Beaches: A New Musical God Bless Girlfriends Tee

Celebrate your other half with this tee featuring the lyrics, “God bless girlfriends” along with the Beaches the Musical logo.

Unisex Fit

Material: 100% Cotton



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Beaches: A New Musical Bucket Hat

Soak up the Jersey sun in style with this tan bucket hat featuring the Beaches the Musical logo.

One size fits most



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Beaches: A New Musical Pin Set

Celebrate friendship forever with this set of 3 pins inspired by Beaches the Musical.

Designs include "My Bertie" "My Cee Cee" Beaches the Musical logo

Pins measure approx. 1.25" on a 3" x 4" backer card



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Beaches: A New Musical Be Like You Tee

There aint' no point denying, this tee featuring the song title, "Wish I Could Be Like You," deserve to be together.

Fitted V-neck tee

Material: 50% Polyester, 25% Cotton, 25% Rayon



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Beaches: A New Musical Ice Cream Mug

Some pairs were just meant to be, just like you and this mug featuring the quote, "Ice cream goes with pie," on one side and the Beaches the Musical logo on the other.

Beverage capacity: 11 oz.

Hand wash recommended

Microwave safe



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Beaches: A New Musical Logo Pen

Write a note to your Best Friend with this pen featuring the Beaches the Musical logo.

Product measures approx. 5.51" x 0.39"



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Beaches: A New Musical Show The World Fan

Cool off with this fan featuring the quote, "Show the world who you are," along with the Beaches the Musical logo.

Product measures approx. 26" when opened

Material: Polyester & Bamboo



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Beaches: A New Musical Logo Tee

Leave the clothes to us and look stylish in this tee featuring the Beaches the Musical logo.

Unisex Fit

Material: 100% Cotton



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Beaches: A New Musical Wind Beneath My Wings Hoodie

Warm yourself up from the cold of the shadows with this zip-up style hoodie featuring the lyrics, "You are the wind beneath my wings," on the front and the Beaches the Musical logo on the back.

Unisex fit

Material: 80% Cotton, 20% Recycled Polyester