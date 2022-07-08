Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
VIDEO: Rupert Holmes Opens Up About the Nutty Journey of THE NUTTY PROFESSOR

The Nutty Professor musical runs through August 3 at Maine's Ogunquit Playhouse.

Jul. 8, 2022  

Things are about to get nutty in Maine! Ogunquit Playhouse is presenting the musical adaptation of the beloved film comedy The Nutty Professor, featuring the final score from the great Marvin Hamlisch and an adapted book by Rupert Holmes.

"We've had about five spectacular previews so far with audiences reactions, the likes of which I have not seen in some time," explained Rupert in a recent interview with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "And I don't usually talk like this, but there are some performances that are absolutely magnetic and electrifying. It's a tour-de-force from Dan DeLuca in the title role."

The Nutty Professor, a new musical adapted from the classic 1963 Jerry Lewis film, brings us the nerdy Professor Julius Kelp and his transformation into the suave and sophisticated Buddy Love. Based on Robert Louis Stevenson's 1886 gothic novella The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, the comedic film joined the Library of Congress' National Film Registry in 2004 and became one of AFI's 100 Funniest Films of all-time (2000).

Below, watch as Holmes chats more about the musical's journey so far and opens up about his past projects.

