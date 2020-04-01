VIDEO: Rebecca Luker, Sarah Uriarte Berry, and Debbie Gravitte Perform 'Sing For Your Supper' from THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions. In their first Instagram post about the new series they shared:
"Even in a cautious world of social distancing, City Center wants to make sure you still get your musical theater fix while our theater is closed. We'll choose a different theme each week, maybe focused on a composer or an era, or a performer who selects their favorite moments or...well, why not wait and see?"
Today's flashback features the inimitable Patti LuPone in her stunning turn as Mama Rose in the classic musical, Gypsy, which ran at City Center in 2007. The production was the genesis for the smash Broadway production that nabbed a second Tony win for its legendary star.
Check out their other flashbacks starring Sutton Foster, Donna Murphy, Melissa Errico, Patti LuPone (Parts 1 and 2) and the star-studded casts of Merrily We Roll Along and Assassins!
Take a look at the video below!
?: @sarahuriarteb, @DebbieGravitte and @RebeccaJLuker "Sing For Your Supper"- New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) April 1, 2020
Encores! The Boys From Syracuse 1997 #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/8Dd56CypzN
