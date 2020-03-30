VIDEO: Patti Lupone Sings 'Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered' From PAL JOEY in #EncoresArchives Video

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

In their latest video they shared footage of Patti LuPone singing 'Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered' From Pal Joey!

Take a look at the video below!

Patti LuPone's NY stage credits includes Shows for Days; Company (Olivier Award) Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle noms.); Gypsy (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC, Drama League awards); Sweeny Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC noms.); Noises Off; Master Class; Anything Goes (Tony nom., Drama Desk Awards; The Robber Bridegroom (Tony nom.); David Mamet's The Anarchist, The Old Neighborhood, The Woods, Edmond, The Water Engine; The Seven Deadly Sins (NY City Ballet); Company, Candide and Sweeny Todd (NY Philharmonic); Pal Joey, Can-Can (City Center Encores!); Passion (Lincoln Center's American Songbook series).





