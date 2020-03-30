VIDEO: Patti Lupone Sings 'Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered' From PAL JOEY in #EncoresArchives Video
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
In their latest video they shared footage of Patti LuPone singing 'Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered' From Pal Joey!
Take a look at the video below!
#EncoresArchives No songwriting team captured the 1930s like Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart. It was the Great Depression, and audiences were yearning for escape (not unlike our current circumstances). At the same time, they knew that the world wasn't really all sweetness-and-light, and Hart, the most personal of lyricists, was able to provide rollicking comic ingenuity and genuine heartbreak at the same time, which made him the lyric poet of the era-at least where musical theater was concerned. Rodgers, prior to his musical transformation in later years when he joined forces with Oscar Hammerstein II, was Hart's ideal partner, providing swing, energy, pep, and sudden turns into melancholy exactly as required. Encores! has encountered their work on six different Broadway shows, and been continually astonished at the breadth, variety, and freshness of their scores. a?? a?? ?: Patti LuPone "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered"
A post shared by New York City Center (@nycitycenter) on Mar 30, 2020 at 8:06am PDT
Patti LuPone's NY stage credits includes Shows for Days; Company (Olivier Award) Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle noms.); Gypsy (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC, Drama League awards); Sweeny Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC noms.); Noises Off; Master Class; Anything Goes (Tony nom., Drama Desk Awards; The Robber Bridegroom (Tony nom.); David Mamet's The Anarchist, The Old Neighborhood, The Woods, Edmond, The Water Engine; The Seven Deadly Sins (NY City Ballet); Company, Candide and Sweeny Todd (NY Philharmonic); Pal Joey, Can-Can (City Center Encores!); Passion (Lincoln Center's American Songbook series).
