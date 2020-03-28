VIDEO: Victoria Clark, Steven Pasquale, and More Sing 'The Gun Song' From ASSASSINS, As Part of City Center's #EncoresArchives Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Victoria Clark, Steven Pasquale, and more singing "The Gun Song" in Encores! Off-Center's production of Assassins in 2017.

Watch the video below!





