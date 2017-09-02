VIDEO: Joshua Henry Has a Killer Lin-Manuel Impression and Dreams of Singing with Bruno Mars

Joshua Henry, currently starring as Aaron Burr in the national tour of Hamilton, sat down with The Wrap and answered some rapid fire questions. Turns out he's a fan of Earth, Wind & Fire, wings of all seasonings, and funny backstage habits. Oh and he's got his Lin-Manuel Miranda impression perfected. Check out the video below!

Joshua Henry was recently seen on Broadway in Shuffle Along and Violet. He originated the role of Aaron Burr in the Chicago transfer of Hamilton. He will be seen next in the revival of Carousel, starring as Billy Bigelow opposite Jessie Mueller and Renee Fleming. The revival is set to open Thursday, March 23, 2018.

For more, visit The Wrap here.

http://video.thewrap.com/previews/aQYUKfmf-xx1fpNbe

