BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE
VIDEO: Jennifer Simard Talks COMPANY, Sondheim & More on Backstage with Richard Ridge

Simard currently stars as Sarah in Company on Broadway.

May. 4, 2022  

Audiences at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre are rolling in the aisles eight times a week, partly because of the brilliant performance by the always hysterical Jennifer Simard. "[Company] is such a salve every night. It's therapy and fun. We laugh every night," Simard recently explained to BroadwayWorld. "I hope people come to see it and laugh too, because it's a bit of a cathartic release after everything we went through [in the past two years]."

Simard is a Tony Award, four-time Drama Desk Award, three-time Drama League Award and Lucille Lortel Award nominee. Broadway credits include: Mean Girls (Adult Woman); Disaster! (Sister Mary Downey, Tony nomination); Hello, Dolly! (Ernestina); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (opposite Mo Rocca); and the companies of Sister Act and Shrek the Musical. Off-Broadway credits include the original companies of Forbidden Broadway: SVU; The Thing About Men; and I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. Film credits include The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Wish You Were Dead and Sisters. Television credits include: "The Good Wife," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," "The King of Queens", and "Younger."

Below, watch as he chats with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about taking on the character of Sarah, the honor of starring in a Sondheim musical, and so much more!

Company
Click Here to Watch the Video!



