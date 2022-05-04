VIDEO: Jennifer Simard Talks COMPANY, Sondheim & More on Backstage with Richard Ridge

Audiences at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre are rolling in the aisles eight times a week, partly because of the brilliant performance by the always hysterical Jennifer Simard. "[Company] is such a salve every night. It's therapy and fun. We laugh every night," Simard recently explained to BroadwayWorld. "I hope people come to see it and laugh too, because it's a bit of a cathartic release after everything we went through [in the past two years]."

Simard is a Tony Award, four-time Drama Desk Award, three-time Drama League Award and Lucille Lortel Award nominee. Broadway credits include: Mean Girls (Adult Woman); Disaster! (Sister Mary Downey, Tony nomination); Hello, Dolly! (Ernestina); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (opposite Mo Rocca); and the companies of Sister Act and Shrek the Musical. Off-Broadway credits include the original companies of Forbidden Broadway: SVU; The Thing About Men; and I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. Film credits include The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Wish You Were Dead and Sisters. Television credits include: "The Good Wife," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," "The King of Queens", and "Younger."

