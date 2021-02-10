Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stars in the House
Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

VIDEO: It's Game Night on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Special guests will include: Steven Skeels and Jared Bortz, Paul Castree and Nina West

Feb. 10, 2021  

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) for another game night! Join Seth and James with guests Steven Skeels and Jared Bortz, Paul Castree and Nina West!

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Haiden Pederson
Haiden Pederson
Dara Adler
Dara Adler
Jonalyn Saxer
Jonalyn Saxer

Related Articles
The Cast of THE LOVE BOAT to Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE Photo

The Cast of THE LOVE BOAT to Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE

VIDEO: Watch White and Friends on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm! Photo

VIDEO: Watch White and Friends on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

VIDEO: The Cast of SCANDAL Reunites on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm! Photo

VIDEO: The Cast of SCANDAL Reunites on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

SCANDAL Cast to Reunite for a 2nd Time on STARS IN THE HOUSE Photo

SCANDAL Cast to Reunite for a 2nd Time on STARS IN THE HOUSE


More Hot Stories For You