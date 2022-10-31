VIDEO: INTO THE WOODS Cast Performs 'Last Midnight' & Title Song on THE VIEW
The revival is currently running at the St. James Theatre through January 8.
The cast of Into the Woods appeared on The View's Halloween episode to perform a medley of songs from the show.
The appearance included the cast performing the title number and Patina Miller performing "Last Midnight." Watch the video of the performance below!
The performance featured Patina Miller as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as the Baker's Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, Krysta Rodriguez as Cinderella, Katy Geraghty as Little Red, Jason Forbach as Cinderella's Prince, Andy Karl as Rapnuzel's Prince, Cole Thompson as Jack, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, and Lucia Spina as Jack's Mother.
The production recently made its broadcast television debut, with the cast performing the title number (watch here) and Andy Karl and Gavin Creel performing "Agony" (watch here) on the TODAY Show.
Called "the most important political TV show in America" by The New York Times, "The View" (11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT) is a priority destination for our guests and must-see viewing for our loyal fans with up-to-the-minute Hot Topics and invaluable conversations with live broadcasts five days a week.
The View features Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farrah Griffin, and Ana Navarro.
Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production marks its first time on Broadway in 20 years.
The Into the Woods creative team includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), and Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design). Casting is by Telsey & Co. and Cody Renard Richard serves as Production Stage Manager.
Watch the performance here:
