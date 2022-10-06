VIDEO: Watch the Cast of INTO THE WOODS Perform on THE TODAY SHOW

Click Here for More on Into the Woods

The cast of Into the Woods appeared on The TODAY Show this morning to perform the title song from the musical.

The performance featured Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Montego Glover, Krysta Rodriguez, Gavin Creel, Andy Karl, Katy Geraghty, Ann Harada, Kennedy Kanagawa, and Cole Thompson.

Before the performance, Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus spoke to the TODAY Show hosts about performing in the show as a real-life married couple.

"Those three hours at the St. James where we get to share this story as husband and wife, it's pretty special," Block stated.

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season, is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production marks its first time on Broadway in 20 years.

Watch the performance here: