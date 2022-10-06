Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Into the Woods
Click Here for More on Into the Woods

VIDEO: Watch the Cast of INTO THE WOODS Perform on THE TODAY SHOW

Into the Woods is now playing at the St. James Theatre through January 8, 2023.

Oct. 06, 2022  

The cast of Into the Woods appeared on The TODAY Show this morning to perform the title song from the musical.

The performance featured Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Montego Glover, Krysta Rodriguez, Gavin Creel, Andy Karl, Katy Geraghty, Ann Harada, Kennedy Kanagawa, and Cole Thompson.

Before the performance, Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus spoke to the TODAY Show hosts about performing in the show as a real-life married couple.

"Those three hours at the St. James where we get to share this story as husband and wife, it's pretty special," Block stated.

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season, is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production marks its first time on Broadway in 20 years.

Watch the performance here:

Into the Woods
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Bentley Robles And Gregory Dillon Drop New SingleBentley Robles And Gregory Dillon Drop New Single
October 5, 2022

Despite promises to play nice, Robles and Dillon realized they both had some impeccable break-up credentials to boast. The two quickly channeled their experiences into 2 minutes of pure viral pop-punk IDGAF energy that lends to the likes of Gayle’s “ABCDEFU.” Listen to the new single now!
Disney+ Night Comes to DANCING WITH THE STARS Next WeekDisney+ Night Comes to DANCING WITH THE STARS Next Week
October 5, 2022

The 13 remaining couples immerse themselves in the magic of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and more for an unforgettable “Disney+ Night” full of dazzling performances. The night will feature music from Hamilton, High School Musical: the Musical: the Series, Encanto, Mary Poppins, The Greatest Showman, Mary Poppins, The Muppet Show, Hercules, and more.
Interview: Sarah Brightman Reacts to THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Closing & Hollywood Walk of Fame StarInterview: Sarah Brightman Reacts to THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Closing & Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
October 5, 2022

Sarah Brightman will be honored with the 2,736th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ahead of her first Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian. BroadwayWorld caught up with Brightman to discuss the Hollywood Walk of Fame honor, what to expect from her upcoming Las Vegas concerts, and her thoughts on The Phantom of the Opera closing on Broadway.
TVOD Share 'Alien' SingleTVOD Share 'Alien' Single
October 5, 2022

Brooklyn-based experimental disco-punk outfit TVOD (Television Overdose) kicks off a trifecta of new singles with the release of the first track, 'Alien.' A jangly, intergalactic ripper, 'Alien' lurches forward with entrancing synths, distorted vocal stylings, and tight drum sequences. A la Post Animal, it's a psychedelic trip into the vortex.
Pop Innovator BAYLI Shares New Single 'act up'Pop Innovator BAYLI Shares New Single 'act up'
October 5, 2022

Brooklyn artist and songwriter BAYLI today returns with her new single ‘act up’ via her own self-titled label. The single arrives with a vibrant video shot in BAYLI’s native NY by director Kimber-Lee Alston. Dressed in the freshest fits, the playful love story sees BAYLI cross the city as she tries to win her girlfriend back.