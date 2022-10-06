VIDEO: Watch Gavin Creel & Andy Karl Perform 'Agony' From INTO THE WOODS on TODAY

Click Here for More on Into the Woods

Andy Karl and Gavin Creel appeared on the third hour of The TODAY Show this morning to perform "Agony" from Into the Woods.

The performance followed the production's performance of the title number, which also featured Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Montego Glover, Krysta Rodriguez, and more.

Watch the cast of Into the Woods perform the opening number on TODAY here and watch the new performance of "Agony" below!

Creel currently stars as the Wolf and Cinderella's Prince in Into the Woods. Having briefly filled in for Creel in September, Karl will return to the production as Rapunzel's Prince on October 11.

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season, is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production marks its first time on Broadway in 20 years.

Watch the new performance here: