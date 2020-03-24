VIDEO: HAMILTON's Krystal Joy Brown Urges Young People to Stay Home
Krystal Joy Brown from Hamilton has recorded a video, tweeted by Governor Andrew Cuomo, addressing specifically young people and urging them to stay home.
"We all have to stay home, because we have to stop the spread of this virus," she said. "The only way we can do it is by doing it together."
Watch the full video below:
Krystal Joy Brown drops some knowledge: Stay Home. Save Lives.#NewYorkStateStrongerTogether #NewYorkTough @KrystalJoyBrown pic.twitter.com/8FFXAgz59P- Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 24, 2020
Brown is currently starring as Eliza in Hamilton on Broadway. Her other Broadway credits include Motown the Musical (Diana Ross), Big Fish (Josephine), Leap of Faith (Ornella), and HAIR (Dionne/Abe Lincoln). Off-Broadway she was seen in Falling for Eve (Eve), as well as the National Tour of RENT (Mimi) and regional productions of Big Fish, Leap of Faith, Calvin Berger, and Little Shop of Horrors. On television, Brown appeared on ABC's Castle and Nickelodeon's Storyforia. She is also a novelist and songwriter with songs recently featured on ABC's The Neighbors.
