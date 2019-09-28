VIDEO: Ben Platt Performs 'Bad Habit' at the Global Citizen Festival

Ben Platt appeared at today's Global Citizen Festival, where he performed his single 'Bad Habit' for the audience.

Watch the full performance below!

Platt received a Grammy Award for his role on the Dear Evan Hansen(ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. His rapidly growing body of work also includes memorable roles in the Tony Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others.

Taking place on the Great Lawn in New York City's Central Park every year, the Global Citizen Festival brings together top artists, world leaders, and everyday activists to take action to end poverty.

In addition to Platt, this year's lineup included Carole King, Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, OneRepublic, and H.E.R., as well as guest appearances from French Montana and Jon Batiste and Stay Human.

Hugh Jackman co-hosted alongside Deborra-Lee Furness. Other co-hosts include Matt Bomer, Rachel Brosnahan, Elvis Duran, Taraji P. Henson, Rami Malek, Bill Nye, Joy Reid, and Forest Whitaker.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You