Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Celebrates Opening Night

Five performers. Four treadmills. One chance to beat the clock. Burnout Paradise, the theatrical phenomenon from award-winning Australian collective Pony Cam, is now playing Off-Broadway. The new show just celebrated opening night at the Astor Place Theatre, where it will run through June 28, 2026.

It’s a live show you’ll never forget, as the people onstage make a desperate attempt to complete a series of escalating tasks, like cooking a three-course meal and filling out a grant application... all while running on treadmills. And if they don’t complete their to-do list in one hour’s time? You can get your money back.

Burnout Paradise is part comedy, part endurance feat, part theatrical explosion – but more than anything, it’s a euphoric, visceral celebration of our tendency to run full tilt towards life’s endless challenges. Pony Cam, the creators, is comprised of Claire Bird, Ava Campbell, William Strom, Dominic Weintraub and Hugo Williams. Carl Bryant and Chan Lin are the production’s understudies.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski