Photos: BURNOUT PARADISE Celebrates Opening Night
Burnout Paradise will run at the Astor Place Theatre through June 28, 2026.
Five performers. Four treadmills. One chance to beat the clock. Burnout Paradise, the theatrical phenomenon from award-winning Australian collective Pony Cam, is now playing Off-Broadway. The new show just celebrated opening night at the Astor Place Theatre, where it will run through June 28, 2026.
It’s a live show you’ll never forget, as the people onstage make a desperate attempt to complete a series of escalating tasks, like cooking a three-course meal and filling out a grant application... all while running on treadmills. And if they don’t complete their to-do list in one hour’s time? You can get your money back.
Burnout Paradise is part comedy, part endurance feat, part theatrical explosion – but more than anything, it’s a euphoric, visceral celebration of our tendency to run full tilt towards life’s endless challenges. Pony Cam, the creators, is comprised of Claire Bird, Ava Campbell, William Strom, Dominic Weintraub and Hugo Williams. Carl Bryant and Chan Lin are the production’s understudies.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Dominic Weintraub, Claire Bird, Carl Bryant, Hugo Williams, William Strom, Chan Lin, Ava Campbell
Claire Bird, Dominic Weintraub, Carl Bryant, William Strom, Hugo Williams, Chan Lin, Ava Campbell
Dominic Weintraub, Claire Bird, Hugo Williams, William Strom, Ava Campbell
Dominic Weintraub, Claire Bird, Ava Campbell, William Strom, Ava Campbell
The cast and creative team of Burnout Paradise
Carl Bryant
Carl Bryant
Chan Lin
Chan Lin
Claire Hall
Claire Hall
Lily Santiago, Sam Nix
Lily Santiago, Sam Nix
Myles Curry, Bailey Ryon
Myles Curry, Bailey Ryon
Joelle Gully, Harper Burns, Samantha Schwartz, Zeya Grace
Julian Hornik
Julian Hornik
Elise McCann, Andy Karl
Elise McCann, Andy Karl