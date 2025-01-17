Up on the Marquee: BOOP! THE MUSICAL

Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee

Betty's coming to Broadway! In just a matter of weeks, previews will begin for the new Broadway musical BOOP! The Musical. Following an engagement in Chicago last year, Broadway previews of BOOP! The Musical will begin on March 11, 2025.

The principal cast of BOOP! will be led by Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop and Tony Award-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber (Pudgy the Dog), and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar.

Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell brings the Queen of the Screen to the theater in BOOP! The Musical, with celebrated multiple Grammy Award-winning composer David Foster, Tony Award-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead, and Tony Award-winning book writer Bob Martin.

