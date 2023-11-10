Up on the Marquee: APPROPRIATE

Appropriate will open on Monday, December 18, 2023 at the Hayes Theatre.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

Cast
Photos
Videos

Branden Jacobs-JenkinsAppropriate, directed by Lila Neugebauer , is coming to Broadway! Part of Second Stage’s 45th Anniversary Season, Appropriate will begin previews Wednesday, November 29th and will officially open on Monday, December 18th for a limited engagement at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater (240 West 44th street). This production marks Mr. Jacobs-Jenkins’ Broadway debut.

The cast will feature Graham Campbell,  Lincoln Cohen, Michael EsperElle Fanning, Natalie Gold, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Sarah Paulson, Everett Sobers, and Corey Stoll.

It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with The Remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz (Esper), appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.

APPROPRIATE features scenic design by dots, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jane Cox, and sound design by Will Pickens and Bray Poor. Casting is by Jim Carnahan Casting. 

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

