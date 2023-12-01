Tune in Tonight For BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage High School & College Top 15 Results Show

At 7 PM ET, you can catch the High School live results show and then come back at 9 PM ET for the College live results show!

By: Dec. 01, 2023

Tune in tonight, December 1st for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage High School and College Top 15 results show! Next on Stage is Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. 

At 7 PM ET, you can catch the High School live results show and then come back at 9 PM ET for the College live results show.

Both broadcasts will air on Facebook Live on the BroadwayWorld page, and will also be available to view right here on this page during the broadcast.

Check back for the first livestream video at 7PM ET!

Judges for the fourth season include J. Elaine Marcos (A Chorus Line), Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin).

About BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage

The Grand Prize:

- AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship with BFA and Conservatory options for High School graduates and College-level students

- $1000 donation to the charity of their choice

- Vocal lesson with top NYC coach Matt Farnsworth

- Work session with The Telsey Office's Rachel Hoffman

- BroadwayWorld Merch Prize Pack

- and more!

All finalists will:

-Perform at NYC's Tony-honored 54 Below for the live season finale in front of the judges. Flights (or other transportation to NYC based on location of origin) and hotel accomodations included.

-Two tickets to a Broadway show during their stay in NYC

-Two tickets to a show at 54 Below

Our Sponsors

For 60 years, AMDA College of the Performing Arts has been recognized throughout the industry for its rich history and tradition of launching some of the most successful careers in theatre, film, television, and new media. With campuses in Los Angeles and New York City, AMDA provides unparalleled education and training for the aspiring actor, dancer, singer, versatile artist, and beyond.

Tune in Tonight For BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage High School & College Top 15 Results Show 54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit supper club with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists. It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, as well as new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. 54 Below is one of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year.

Tune in Tonight For BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage High School & College Top 15 Results Show Enjoy a meal at USA Brooklyn Delicatessen - New York City's favorite flavors all in one place! Serving hot pastrami, hot corned beef & roasted turkey reubens, as well as classic hot sandwiches on marble rye, Roman-style pizza, chicken soup & more! Indulge like a local New Yorker. For more information, visit www.brooklyndelicatessen.com



Next On Stage
Tune In


