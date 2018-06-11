Tony Awards Video Roundup - All The Musicals!

Leading the wins was The Band's Visit, which took home 10 Tony Awards. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child led the plays with 6 Tony Awards.

Watch (or re-watch) all of last night's performances from the new musicals, including Mean Girls, Spongebob Squarepants, Frozen, Summer, and The Band's Visit, below!

Check out the videos of the musical revivals and special performances as well!

Mean Girls - "Where Do You Belong?" / "Meet The Plastics"

Spongebob Squarepants - "I'm Not A Loser"

Frozen - "For the First Time in Forever" / "Let It Go"

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - "Last Dance"