Tony Awards Video Roundup - All The Musicals!
The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, aired live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network last night, June 10. The Tonys honored theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway.
Leading the wins was The Band's Visit, which took home 10 Tony Awards. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child led the plays with 6 Tony Awards.
Watch (or re-watch) all of last night's performances from the new musicals, including Mean Girls, Spongebob Squarepants, Frozen, Summer, and The Band's Visit, below!
Check out the videos of the musical revivals and special performances as well!
Mean Girls - "Where Do You Belong?" / "Meet The Plastics"
Spongebob Squarepants - "I'm Not A Loser"
Frozen - "For the First Time in Forever" / "Let It Go"
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - "Last Dance"
The Band's Visit - "Omar Sharif"