Tony Awards Video Roundup - All the Special Performances from Marjory Stoneman Douglas Drama Students to Springsteen!

The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, aired live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network last night, June 10. The Tonys honored theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway.

Leading the wins was The Band's Visit, which took home 10 Tony Awards. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child led the plays with 6 Tony Awards.

Watch (or re-watch) all of last night's performances from the new musicals, including the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Students, Bruce Springsteen, Dear Evan Hansen, and our hosts, Sara Bareiles and Josh Groban, below!

Check out the videos of the musicals and musical revivals as well!

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Students - "Seasons of Love"

Bruce Springsteen - "My Hometown"

Dear Evan Hansen - "For Forever"

Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles - Lifetime Achievement Medley for Andrew Lloyd Webber and Chita Rivera

