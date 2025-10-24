Tom Felton to Light Empire State Building to Commemorate Broadway Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tom Felton will light the Empire State Building, the iconic New York City landmark, on Monday, October 27th to commemorate his Broadway debut and return to the role of “Draco Malfoy” this November in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The building will first be lit in the four iconic colors of the individual Hogwarts Houses before it changes entirely to green, representing Slytherin House to which Draco Malfoy belongs.

Tom Felton originated the role of “Draco Malfoy” in the Harry Potter film series. He will once again play the iconic character beginning Tuesday, November 11 for a 26-week engagement through May 10, 2026 only at New York City’s Lyric Theatre. To view the lighting live, visit the Empire State Building’s Earth Cam here.

About Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 11 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. It’s now the 3rd longest running Broadway play of all time. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo, and has completed runs in Melbourne, Toronto, and San Francisco. A new international production will launch in the Netherlands, performed in Dutch, in 2026.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

It’s time to believe in magic again. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. “You’ll be wondering ‘how’d they do that?’ for days to come” (People Magazine).