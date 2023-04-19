Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries

Todd Haimes, Artistic Director & CEO Of Roundabout Theatre Company, Dies At Age 66

Haimes leadership has transformed Roundabout into one of the leading cultural institutions in New York City and the largest not-for-profit theatre in America.

Apr. 19, 2023  

Todd Haimes, Artistic Director & CEO Of Roundabout Theatre Company, Dies At Age 66

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of longtime Roundabout Theatre Company Artistic Director and CEO, Todd Haimes.

Haimes passed away this afternoon in New York at the age of 66. He was undergoing treatment for cancer at the time of his passing.

He is survived by his wife Jeanne-Marie Haimes, his daughter Hilary Haimes, her husband Jonathan Salik and his grandson Corey), his son Andrew Haimes, his wife Stacy Haimes and his granddaughter Josephine, and grandsons Aiden and Alexander, and his stepdaughters Julia and Kiki Baron.

As the leader of Roundabout Theatre Company for the last 39 years, Todd Haimes transformed the company into one of the leading cultural institutions in New York City and the largest not-for-profit theatre in America.

Under Haimes direction, Roundabout has acquired five Broadway and off-Broadway spaces for a rich repertory of both classics and world premieres, runs the most expansive education program of any theatre in the country; and provides opportunities, support, and resources to artists at every stage of their careers.

Haimes has run the institution with a combination of business acumen and artistic leadership. In 1991, understanding the autonomy and potential a theatre company could enjoy operating its own venues, Haimes opened Roundabout's first Broadway home at the Criterion Center at Broadway and 45th Street. Among the company's early triumphs there were Anna Christie, starring Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson, and New York's first revival of She Loves Me, both in 1993. Then, following a $24-million capital campaign to renovate the historic Selwyn Theatre on 42nd Street, Haimes moved the company to its current Broadway flagship-the restored and renamed American Airlines Theatre-which Haimes opened in 2000 with The Man Who Came To Dinner, starring Nathan Lane. This theatre has also been home to Roundabout's Tony Award-winning and -nominated productions of Big River (2004), The Pajama Game (2006), On the 20th Century (2015), Long Day's Journey Into Night (2016), and A Soldier's Play (2020).

In 1998, Roundabout premiered its acclaimed Sam Mendes and Rob Marshall-directed revival of Cabaret. After a construction accident suddenly shuttered the environmental space where it was playing, it seemed the show might close entirely. Instead, Haimes lit upon Studio 54, uniquely suited to the production's style, and took over the former nightclub-where Cabaret went on to run until 2003, during which time Roundabout negotiated the purchase of the space, making it the company's second Broadway venue.

At this theatre, Haimes produced such hits as Assassins (2004) and Kiss Me, Kate (2019). In 2009, Roundabout also took over the operation of Broadway's Henry Miller Theatre, renaming it the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, where Haimes produced such hits as the Tony-winning Anything Goes (2011).

Under Haimes's leadership, the theatre has also devoted its energies and resources to the development and production of new plays and musicals in the off-Broadway arena. In 2002, Haimes renovated the former American Place Theatre and transformed it into the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which now houses the Laura Pels Theatre and the Black Box Theatre; the latter is the home of the acclaimed Roundabout Underground program, now in its 13th year providing emerging playwrights their first New York City productions. Notable alumni of the Roundabout Underground program include Stephen Karam (Tony Award winner), Lindsey Ferrentino, Steven Levenson (Tony Award winner), Joshua Harmon, Ming Peiffer, and Jiréh Breon Holder (now Mansa Ra).

Haimes has also changed the way theatregoers attend performances. Recognizing that Roundabout needed to do more to engage audiences beyond staging great productions, he launched the Early Curtain series-a Tuesday subscription with a 7:00pm curtain-in 1993. That series sold out immediately; two weeks of 7:00pm curtains were added the following year. Over the next two years, he created affinity programs including the Solo Series, Family Club, and LGBTQ+ Series. Today, 30 years later, this approach to audience engagement has been adopted by theatres across the country and around the world.

All told, during Mr. Haimes's tenure as Artistic Director/CEO, Roundabout's shows have won 34 Tony Awards, 58 Drama Desk Awards, 73 Outer Critics Circle Awards, 21 Lucille Lortel Awards, and 14 Obie Awards.

Roundabout Theatre Company has also been recognized at the New York Urban League's 17th annual Champions of Diversity Awards Breakfast for its commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in theatre, and was a finalist for Crain's New York Business 2022 Diversity & Inclusion Awards.

Haimes was the former President and served on the Board of The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York, and he is a member of the Tony Awards Administration Committee and the Broadway League Executive Committee. He is the recipient of the 2013 Lucille Lortel Lifetime Achievement Award, was named a Crain's New York Business 40 Under 40 honoree in 1992, and last year received a portrait at Sardi's Restaurant.

He has taught Theatre Administration in the Graduate Program at the Yale School of Drama and the Graduate Theatre Administration Program at Brooklyn College. He holds a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the Yale School of Organization and Management.





Related Stories
Stage and Screen Actor Murray Melvin Dies at 90 Photo
Stage and Screen Actor Murray Melvin Dies at 90
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that British actor Murray Melvin has died at age 90. Murray made several stage and screen appearances, including The Phantom of the Opera, A Taste of Honey, Torchwood and Barry Lyndon.
Joanna Greer, Teacher and Associate Artistic Director of TADA! Youth Theater, Has Passed A Photo
Joanna Greer, Teacher and Associate Artistic Director of TADA! Youth Theater, Has Passed Away
Joanna Greer, a beloved member of the NYC theater community, and a devoted teacher who was dedicated to handing down the art forms of dance and storytelling, passed away on March 31 peacefully at home surrounded by family and love. 
Stage and TV Star Paul OGrady Dies Aged 67 Photo
Stage and TV Star Paul O'Grady Dies Aged 67
Stage star, presenter and comedian Paul O'Grady has died at the age of 67. He died 'unexpectedly but peacefully' on Tuesday evening, his husband Andre Portasio said in a statement. 
Nicholas Lloyd Webber, Andrew Lloyd Webbers Son, Has Passed Away Photo
Nicholas Lloyd Webber, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Son, Has Passed Away
Webber missed the Bad Cinderella opening on Thursday, March 23rd to be with his son, who passed away from stomach cancer after entering hospice care on Thursday.

From This Author - Team BWW


Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 4/19/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 4/19/2023
April 19, 2023

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Broadway Buying Guide: April 17, 2023Broadway Buying Guide: April 17, 2023
April 17, 2023

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, April 17, 2023.
Original Phantom Star Michael Crawford Pens Tribute to Show for Closing Performance on BroadwayOriginal Phantom Star Michael Crawford Pens Tribute to Show for Closing Performance on Broadway
April 16, 2023

As The Phantom of the Opera ends its record-breaking run today on Broadway, the original Phantom, Michael Crawford shared a tribute to the show...
Broadway By Design: Goulding, Hudson, Janas and Owen Bring & JULIET from Page to StageBroadway By Design: Goulding, Hudson, Janas and Owen Bring & JULIET from Page to Stage
April 15, 2023

We continue the series with the creatives from Broadway's biggest Elizabethan pop concert extravaganza, & Juliet- Lighting Designer Howard Hudson, Hair/Wig and Makeup Designer J. Jared Janas, Sound Designer Gareth Owen, and Video/Projection Designer Andrzej Goulding.
Wiener Staatsoper Hat Die Spielzeit 2023/2024 AngekündigtWiener Staatsoper Hat Die Spielzeit 2023/2024 Angekündigt
April 15, 2023

Abonnements und Zyklen sind ab dem 17. April bestellbar. Der Kartenverkauf für Vorstellungen im September und Oktober startet am 2. Mai 2023 um 10.00 Uhr, ebenso können ab diesem Zeitpunkt für alle Aufführungen ab November Karten vorbestellt werden.
share