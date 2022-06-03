TodayTix Lottery Announced For One-Night-Only Reading of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

Click Here for More Articles on WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

What the Constitution Means to Me has partnered with TodayTix to offer a limited number of $40 tickets for its one-night-only reading on June 9, 2022, at 8pm. The evening, which will take place at the historic Great Hall at Cooper Union (7 E 7th St, New York, NY 10003) will benefit the National Network of Abortion Funds. Schreck and the original Broadway cast of What the Constitution Means to Me will star.

The Lottery is currently open for entries and will close at 12pm on Tuesday June 7th. If selected, winners will have 30 minutes to claim and pay for their tickets through TodayTix. Single tickets are also available for purchase on the TodayTix app or website.

The National Network of Abortion Funds builds power with members to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access by centering people who have abortions and organizing at the intersections of racial, economic, and reproductive justice. Learn more at abortionfunds.org

Directed by Oliver Butler, the reading will feature the entire original Broadway cast: Heidi Schreck, Mike Iveson, Rosdely Ciprian and Thursday Williams. The evening is produced by Matt Ross, Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, Heidi Schreck, Oliver Butler and New York Theatre Workshop.

Regular tickets for the event are on sale now at nytw.org/show/constitution-benefit/tickets.

All attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination. In addition, a mask must be worn over the nose and mouth at all times inside the building and theatre. Attendees also must wear a surgical or KN95 (or similar) level mask, and if you need one, we will provide it at the point of entry.

Playwright Heidi Schreck's boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

Schreck's timely and galvanizing play, directed by Oliver Butler, became a sensation off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop in 2018 before transferring to Broadway in 2019 and receiving two Tony Award® nominations among countless other accolades.

Initially announced for a 12-week engagement on Broadway, What the Constitution Means to Me was extended twice and fully recouped in its Broadway engagement, shattering box office records at the Helen Hayes Theater in New York for a total run of 24 weeks. Following Broadway, What the Constitution Means to Me played a record-breaking limited engagement run at the Eisenhower Theater at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., as well as two sit down engagements in Los Angeles and Chicago before halting performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The national tour resumed in October 2021, and recently concluded in in Nashville, Tennessee in Spring 2022. Schreck's performance on Broadway was captured and a streaming version of the play released on October 16, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

The Clubbed Thumb, True Love Productions, and New York Theatre Workshop production of What the Constitution Means to Me was produced on Broadway by Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, Matt Ross, Madeleine Foster Bersin, Myla Lerner/Jon Bierman, Jenna Segal/Catherine Markowitz, Jana Shea/Maley-Stolbun-Sussman, Rebecca Gold/Jose Antonio Vargas, Level Forward, Cornice Productions, Lassen Wyse Balsam, and Nederlander Presentations/Kate Lear.

What the Constitution Means to Me was commissioned by True Love Productions. This production originated as part of Summerworks 2017, produced by Clubbed Thumb in partnership with True Love Productions.