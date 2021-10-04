Tilda Swinton, George Mackay & Stephen Graham Will Star in THE END Musical Movie

NEON has announced that Tilda Swinton, George MacKay, and Stephen Graham will star in it's upcoming musical movie, The End.

Deadline reports that Joshua Oppenheimer is set to direct the film, which is set to begin production in 2022. Most details about the film have been kept under wraps. The film will follow that last human family. Details on the creative team have not yet been announced.

Swinton won an Academy Award in 2008 for "Michael Clayton." She has worked with acclaimed directors throughout her long career, including Luca Guadagnino, Wes Anderson, Jim Jarmusch, Joanna Hogg and the Coen brothers.

George MacKay's film credits The Thief Lord, The Boys Are Back, Private Peaceful, How I Live Now, Sunshine on Leith, For Those in Peril, Pride, Captain Fantastic, Where Hands Touch, Ophelia, and 1917.

Stephen Graham is currently filming Netflix's film adaption of Matilda The Musical, in which he is set to play Mr. Wormwood. His other film credits include Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and the Elton John biopic Rocketman.