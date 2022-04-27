Tickets On Sale For Beth Leavel, Taylor Iman Jones Led Pre-Broadway THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA In Chicago Tomorrow

Tickets for the eagerly anticipated Chicago world premiere production of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, THE MUSICAL go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, April 28. The Pre-Broadway World Premiere will run for a limited five-week engagement, July 19 - August 21, 2022, at Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre.

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, THE MUSICAL will star Tony Award winner Beth Leavel as Miranda Priestly and Taylor Iman Jones as Andy Sachs. It features an all-star creative team led by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Sir Elton John, Tony Award winning director Anna D. Shapiro, (August: Osage County, Steppenwolf) with lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs), and a book by Kate Wetherhead (Ever After, Submissions Only), music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo (Waitress), and choreography by James Alsop (Beyoncé's "Run the World" and "Girls5Eva").

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, THE MUSICAL is a glamorous and hilarious story about finding your place and discovering what matters most.

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, THE MUSICAL is based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Fox 2000 Pictures. The musical is produced by Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum (In the Heights, Avenue Q, Rent and this season's hit musicals SIX and Mrs. Doubtfire) and Rocket Entertainment/David Furnish and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

Runway Magazine. The supreme authority of the high-fashion world, and the new home of assistant Andy Sachs. It's a position a million people would kill for, but under the sharp stilettos of Runway's legendary Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly, the job is no dream. Up against Miranda's blistering leadership and stratospheric expectations, Andy is pushed to the edge, forced to choose between her career and her own happiness.

Beth Leavel (Miranda Priestly) won the Tony Award for her performance in The Drowsy Chaperone. She made her Broadway debut in the original production of 42nd Street and has since starred in 13 Broadway shows, winning Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards and receiving three Tony nominations.

Taylor Iman Jones (Andy Sachs) appeared on Broadway in Groundhog Day and starred in Head Over Heels. Her regional and touring work includes the LA production of Hamilton (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), The Tale of Despereaux, The Who's Tommy, and American Idiot and off-Broadway in Scotland, PA.

The Devil Wears Prada was released in cinemas in June 2006 and went on to gross $326 million worldwide. Lauren Weisberger's original novel spent six months on The New York Times bestseller list.