This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 5/5/2023

Full Time Jobs - Crew: IATSE LOCAL ONE APPRENTICE TEST

APPRENTICE TEST ANNOUNCEMENT About us: Local One is the premier stagehand union of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (I.A.T.S.E). We are the Brothers, Sisters and Kin who construct, install, maintain, and operate the lighting and sound equipment, the scenery, props, and special effects which thrill and delight audiences attending Broadway shows, concerts at venues such as Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden and Carnegie Hall, spectacular productions at The Met... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Venue Operations

Position Summary Reporting to the President of Blumenthal Performing Arts (BPA), the Director of Facilities will oversee the maintenance, operation and planning for facilities managed and used by BPA. This position is instrumental in developing short- and long-term strategic goals for the organization in relation to the operation and usage of all BPA venues and off-site locations used by BPA. Departments reporting to the Director of Facilities include operations, building services, maintenanc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of New Play Development

Steppenwolf Theatre Company For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and a model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf's artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration and acco... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Rock of Ages

ROCK OF AGES Book by Chris D'Arienzo Arrangements and Orchestrations by Ethan Pop ROCK OF AGES is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Directed by Dawn Farrell - Music Direction TBD - Choreographer Dawn Farrell Produced by Aron Arellano & Wayne Wendell PERFORMANCES: JULY 20, 21, 22 & 23, 2023 AT 115 BOURBON STREET 3359 W 115TH ST, MERRIONETTE PARK, IL 60803 It's the tail end of the big, bad 1980s in Hollywood, and the party has been raging hard. Aqua Net, Lycra, lace, and l... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Parallax Cold Reading: Self-Tape

Manic Mirror Productions is seeking multiple actors for a cold reading of Parallax, a one-act sci-fi play previously featured in the Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest (2022). Expect a casual read-through of the script and complimentary refreshments. The reading will be scheduled in Orlando on Sunday, May 14th, at 4pm. To audition, use the linked google form to provide your contact info and a one-minute monologue. *This play features LGBT+ themes, only submit if you are comfortable portraying a ... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Box Office Assistant

Penguin Rep Theatre, a nonprofit, professional theatre located in Stony Point (Rockland County), New York seeks Box Office Assistant for immediate hire. The Box Office Assistant is responsible for assisting patrons with ticket purchasing and delivery, and providing information pertaining to the venue and/or event. Responsibilities: • Process phone, mail, online and Box Office sales of tickets and member subscriptions. • Process purchases through various methods; including cash, credit, ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: A2 for world premiere of The Comeuppance by Branden Jacob-Jenkins

A2 for our upcoming production, THE COMEUPPANCE -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking an A2 for our upcoming production, THE COMEUPPANCE, a world premiere by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable ticke... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Entertainment Technician (Traveling)

THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION BETWEEN AUGUST-FEBRUARY (Flexible) The Entertainment Technician (Traveling) position at IWG Productions works in a generalist capacity to support the technical installation of events, shows and experiences. This includes, but is not limited to, carpentry, electrical and rigging labor. IWG Productions designs captivating, location-based entertainment while elevating the lives of the creators & technicians who make it happen. We strive to create a workplace that p... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Summer 2023 Virtual OSHA 30 Class OSHA 30 General Industry for the Entertainment Industry

Spaces are available in the July/ August 2023 OSHA 30 General Industry for the Entertainment Industry class, beginning Monday, July 31st, 2023 and running each Monday through Monday, August 28th, 2023. (Monday July 31st, August 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th) Join Lankey & Limey Ltd. for live OSHA 30 video conference classes, designed specifically for the Entertainment Industry. Network with like-minded peers around the country and enjoy thought-provoking group discussions while developing the sk... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: VA Rep on Tour - Video Submissions

Virginia Repertory Theatre is seeking professional performers for its touring productions of Hugs and Kisses and Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad. The touring season runs from late August to early June with four to eight tours on the road each semester. We travel extensively in our home state of Virginia and throughout most of the United States. Virginia Rep on Tour is full-time employment during the course of the contract. Pay: $480/wk. Contract Dates for Hugs and Kisses... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: RESPECT Actor-Educactor

RESPECT, an Omaha-based traveling educational theater company, is seeking a diverse and multi-talented cast of Actors-Educators to join our team for 2023-2024. Apply Here Job Description: Actor-Educators are the foundation of our team and will rehearse and perform in interactive educational plays and workshops for participants of all ages. These programs are specifically designed to meet the core of RESPECT's mission to "Stage Conversations" about bullying, abuse, mental health, and oth... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

Ogunquit Playhouse is seeking an experienced Company Manager for the 2023 season. This is a seasonal or full-time year-round position. The Ogunquit Playhouse is a not-for-profit organization committed to providing the highest quality musical theatre, with the best talent in the industry. Responsibilities of the Company Manager include, but are not limited to: • Scheduling of up to 3 additional associate company managers; • Preparing contracts, payroll, and Actors Equity weekly reports; ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Patron Programs Assistant

The Public is seeking a temporary Patron Programs Assistant. This position is responsible for providing exceptional customer service to donors, as well as exceptional administrative and ticketing support to a busy Individual Giving team. This is a temporary, hourly position at 30 hours a week. Hours may vary during peak production periods. Qualified candidates must be able to commit for an engagement of May 1st to September 1st, 2023. The ideal candidate will be organized, excellent... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Spruce Peak Arts seeks Executive Director

Spruce Peak Arts seeks New Executive Director Position Summary Spruce Peak Arts is seeking a leader who has the vision and initiative to take the organization to the next level. Reporting to the Board of Directors, the Executive Director (ED) will be a strategic, visionary, collaborative and experienced leader responsible for all aspects of SPA's operations, including its artistic planning and programming, marketing and promotion, relationship-building and fundraising, educational activ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Production Assistant - Seasonal

Production Assistant (PA) - Bryant Park Bryant Park is one of the busiest public spaces in the world and is host to free summer programming featuring extraordinary arts and culture performances. The Bryant Park Corporation is hiring Production Assistants to facilitate this summer's programming, which includes the famous Movie Nights and Picnic Performance series in collaboration with partners such as Carnegie Hall, Alvin Ailey, and New York City Opera. A large amount of manual labor is needed... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Second Stage invites strong cultural executives interested in providing shared leadership, along with the Artistic Director and Board, to set overall direction and identify appropriate support and resources; to motivate staff, artists, trustees, and the theater's core constituencies in pursuit of that direction; and to create a working culture in which decisions are made most effectively. A full position description may be found here: https://mcaonline.com/searches/executive-director-second-sta... (more)

Classes / Instruction: ADVENTURES IN OZ- An Immersive Theatrical Experience (Weston, Ct)

ADVENTURES IN OZ an immersive theatrical experience at The Lachat Town Farm in Weston, Ct. in association with ClockJack Productions based on the L. Frank Baum's 1901 novel "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" Rehearsals: 4/29-5/4 Performances: 8 performances 5/5-5/7 & 5/12-5/14 (2 Sat) Performance/Rehearsal Stipend: $800 Audition date: SUNDAY APRIL 2nd, 2023 11am-5pm All auditions, rehearsals & performances will take place At THE LACHAT TOWN FARM 106 Godfrey Rd W, Weston, CT 06883 (1 hour nor... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Front of House Assistant - Seasonal

Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL is seeking a Front of House Assistant. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse has performed for the last seventeen years in an intimate 200-seat venue at the Norris Center, a municipal building run by the City of Naples. The Playhouse is in the final phases of a $66M capital campai... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Costume Technician - Seasonal

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Costume Technician. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured resid... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Lighting Technician - Seasonal

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Lighting Technician. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured resi... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Properties Technician - Seasonal

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Properties Technician. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured re... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Scenery Technician - Seasonal

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Scenic Technician. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured reside... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Sound Technician - Seasonal

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Sound Technician. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured residen... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Management Production Assistant-Seasonal

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Stage Management Production Assistant. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of... (more)