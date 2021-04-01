This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 4/1/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 4/1/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Internships - Administrative: Summer Internship

THE MTC INTERNSHIP The MTC Internship consists of a summer of learning, teaching, and creating. Throughout the entirety of the internship, your point person will be MTC's Administrative Manager who will schedule you to work in the different areas of a non-profit, professional theatre. The internship is split into three parts: administration & box office, education, and production. The administration & box office piece of your internship will have you work directly with the Administrative Manag... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Booking Agent

The Golden Gays NYC, LLC, a New York-based musical touring company is seeking an experienced Booking Agent to join our team. We are looking for a responsible, motivated, detail-oriented team player that brings a positive energy into the room! Must be organized, a quick problem solver, possess independent leadership skills and be familiar with a wide variety of performing situations and environments. The ideal candidate will be based in the New York tri-state area with two+ years of pr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Artistic Director

The Associate Artistic Director reports to-and works directly with-Artistic Director, John Dias as a key player in all artistic and producorial activities of Two River Theater. The Associate Artistic Director oversees the budgets and staff of the Artistic Department and plays a leading role in season planning, line producing, and all related artistic programming by cultivating artistic and industry relationships; participating in humanities and lifelong learning activities; participating in art... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Hamilton and Frozen Themed 3 Week Summer Intensives

EMIR Productions LLC (New York City) and Imani Community Programming (Barberton, Ohio) have partnered up to open a children's theatre like no other. EMIR Productions Children's Theatre was born to give our Ohio youth an opportunity to learn about themselves, learn about their passions, and have a community of their own. We strive to bring the ambition of NYC and mix it with the family atmosphere of Ohio! We are pleased to announce we are bringing two 3 week Summer Intensives for Ages 6-1... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Tall Male Talent Search 6'3" and over for "GIANT MEN" Zoom Show

Please see the casting notice on the website and submit through there.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company in Chicago, IL seeks a collaborative leader to join a team of talented staff, artists and board members in the role of Artistic Director. Who is Remy Bumppo? Founded in 1996, Remy Bumppo's unique name is a combination of the names of the founders' pets. The founders' vision was to utilize the talents of Chicago's top-notch professional theatre artists in meaningful plays that stimulated the minds of audience members. Today, as a mid-size union theatrical pr... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Triangle Rainbow Theatre LGBTQ Gay Pride Play Festival Seeking Submissions

Triangle Rainbow Theatre, Artistic Director Anthony Fusco is seeking submissions from Playwrights for it's upcoming LGBTQ Gay Pride Week Play Festival live streaming via zoom. The festival will run the weekend before gay pride, with some plays running during the weekend of pride. All submissions must be between 10-20 minutes only. We will consider longer productions for stand alone plays up to 60 minutes in length. Playwrights will be responsible for inviting audiences to watch their plays, as ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development and Operations

BROADWAY BOUND KIDS Director of Development and Operations Broadway Bound Kids' Mission: Established in 2004, Broadway Bound Kids is a nonprofit providing a transformative and inclusive environment that inspires youth through performing arts education. We provide comprehensive interactive programs for Pre-K through 12th Grade in the performing arts that focus on enhancing technical skills, social emotional learning, confidence, connection, mindfulness, and creativity. Social justice is cen... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Community Education Assistant

Syracuse Stage, the professional theatre in residence at Syracuse University, is accepting applications for a Community Engagement and Education Coordinator. Syracuse Stage is committed to anti-racism, equity, diversity, and inclusion in all areas of our work, on and offstage, and is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Candidates from underrepresented groups and those who share these values and have demonstrable experience advocating for anti-racism, equity, diversity and inclusion are strongly enc... (more)

Classes / Instruction: mainstages seeks Summer Camp Theater Teaching Artists and Masters of Fun!

Coming back together safely for a fun, creative summer! mainstages, an educational children's theater company, is looking to place theater specialists and directors at summer camps nationwide. This year, in addition to running daily activity periods and directing theater productions, specialists and directors will asked to and be supported in facilitating general camp entertainment, including hosting game show, putting together a murder mystery, emceeing events, DJing parties, and more! This ye... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR

JOB TITLE: Development Director SALARY: $40,000-45,000 (based on experience) TYPE: Full time, Salaried, Exempt BENEFITS: Health Insurance (100% employer funded), Generous PTO REPORTS TO: Producing Artistic Director MANAGES: Seasonal Development / Operations Assistant IDEAL START DATE: May 3, 2021 JOB SUMMARY: The Development Director is responsible for executing the organization's development plan, acquiring major gifts, cultivating donors, grant writing, and overseeing special fundra... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: SEEKING SUBMISSIONS FOR BLOOM: A COLLECTION OF NEW QUEER VOICES

Stay True, an LGBTQ+ Theatre Company a small theatre company based in New York City seeks submissions for our first annual Bloom: A Collection Of New Queer Voices, In memory of Timothy Conigrave. The workshop will take place virtually over two weeks from May 31 - June 13, 2021. About the Process Playwrights will be paired with a director prior to the start of the workshop and will be asked to specify which type of presentational form would most aid them in moving to the next stage of develo... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Writing Through The Female Lens 8 Week Course

Write A One Act Play or Short Film With Dynamic, Three Dimensional Female Characters In 8 weeks Wednesdays 6-830pm EST Beginning April 14th On Zoom Learn how to create character conflict, compelling scene structure and the skill of cathartic storytelling so your finished piece is festival and contest worthy. By the end of this program, you will have... A Complete Short Piece With Worthy Heroes, Cathartic Storytelling and a Plot With No Holes. Having Produced or Published Work Is T... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Stages

Stages was founded in 1978 and has grown to become one of Houston's largest nonprofit performing arts organizations and the largest outside the downtown theater district, offering an average of 12 productions each season to more than 75,000 visitors. Artistic Director Kenn McLaughlin joined the company in 2001, serving as Managing Director for five years before becoming the theater's longest-tenured artistic leader. As part of a five-year strategic plan adopted during the 2015-2016 season, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Associate

Development Associate 2021 Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D theatre in Sarasota, FL is currently seeking an experienced Development Associate for a rapidly expanding development department. Florida Studio Theatre is working towards becoming a more anti-racist and inclusive theatre. FST is thus committed to developing a work environment that is reflective of the diverse world that it serves. Applicants from all populations and underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

Company Manager Job Description Florida Studio Theatre, a fast-paced and dynamic professional LORT D regional theatre, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Company Manager. FST is Sarasota's contemporary theatre, comprised of a village of five theatres located in the heart of Downtown, Sarasota. Florida Studio Theatre is working towards becoming a more anti-racist and inclusive theatre. FST is thus committed to developing a work environment that is reflective of the divers... (more)

Internships - Creative: Nolia: A Hip Hopera Crew Intern Positions

Seeking interns for crew position on Nolia: A Hip Hopera Set Designer Lighting Designer Costume Designer Sound Designer Logline: Miriam, Jerico, and Violet Soja are members of a Black cult led by Kenny J, a power-hungry Black Nationalist. On the eve of his tribute parade, Jerico disappears and Miriam must choose-- to seek truth or believe the lies of a violent leader. Pays $100 plus travel reimbursement Rehearses: August 15th- September 25, 2021 Performs September-27- October 1, 2021... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Membership & Development Communications Coord

About The Shed In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculpture to dance. We seek opportunities to collaborate with cultural peers and community organizations, work with like-minded partners, and provide unique spaces for private events. As an independent nonprofit that values invention, equity, a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Founding Producing Director

Brazen Light Theater Company: A new theater company, in development, that will launch in the 2021-2022 season. Currently being developed by the Artistic Director and Outreach Director, we are seeking to expand our leadership team to shape the company around our mission: To challenge ingrained prejudices through subversive theatrical productions and drama therapy outreach programs. We are seeking a Producing Director to assist in final development of the company structure and implementation of ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Programming

Organization An international hub for Shakespeare scholarship and the study of the early modern period, the Folger Shakespeare Library (Folger) connects the 21st century with William Shakespeare's work, ideas, and times in which he lived. The Folger is dedicated to cultivating new audiences for a new world, with a renewed and revitalized commitment to connecting Shakespeare's stories to the world so that all visitors will find their stories reflected. The Folger creates lovers of Shakespeare a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Artistic Director

Organization The Public Theater of San Antonio (The Public) is San Antonio's largest producing theater, currently celebrating its 109th consecutive year of production. Its mission is to produce professional live theater that inspires, educates, and connects communities. The Public presents high-quality theatrical productions year-round and is an important artistic leader in the City of San Antonio's cultural landscape. Its stated goal is to be a 'Theater for All,' where residents of San Antoni... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Project Manager, Broadway & Theatrical

Hudson Scenic Studio is a leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation, and painted drops servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NY The Project Manager represents HUDSON to clients and vendors and is responsible for selling, bidding, and managing projects through delivery and installation. The Project Manager works closely with designers and technical supervisors to achieve cli... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Estimator / Technical Analyst

Hudson Scenic Studio is a leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation, and painted drops servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NY. The Estimator/Technical Analyst reports to the head of Project Management and is responsible for estimating scenery and drapery budgets, expanding our vendor list, ordering materials for productions in conjunction with Engineering, placing job order... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Content Producer

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and scu... (more)