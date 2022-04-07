The Tony Awards Announce Calendar of Events for 2022

Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

The Tony Awards have announced the calendar of official events for the 2021-2022 Tony Awards season.

The American Theatre Wing's 75th Annual Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards, which are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air live from Radio City Music Hall, on Sunday, June 12, 2022 in a four-hour television and streaming event, that will broadcast live coast to coast for the first time.

Following find a calendar of 2022 Tony Award events and dates:

2021-2022 Tony Awards Eligibility Cut-Off

Thursday, April 28, 2022.

75th Annual Tony Award Nominations Announcement

The 75th Annual Tony Award Nominations Announcement will take place at 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 on the Tony Awards official Youtube page. Check right here at BroadwayWorld for a complete list of the 2022 nominations.

A limited number of tickets to the 75th Annual Tony Awards will be made available. Tickets will be available at www.TonyAwards.com/tickets starting on Tuesday, May 3rd at 1:00 PM ET.

Tony Honors Reception

The annual TONY HONORS reception will take place on Monday, June 6th, recognizing the recipients of the 2022 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre for their outstanding contributions to the Broadway industry.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards

THE 75th ANNUAL TONY AWARDS will take place live from Radio City Music Hall Sunday, June 12th, in a four-hour television and streaming event, that will broadcast live coast to coast for the first time.

The celebration will commence at 7:00 - 8:00 PM, ET/4:00 - 5:00 PM, PT with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+, followed by the presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 75th Annual Tony Awards from 8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00 - 8:00 PM, LIVE PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*

Photo Credit: Shevett Studios