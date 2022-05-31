The Theatre World Awards Will Honor THE MUSIC MAN With 'Outstanding Ensemble' Award

The Theatre World Awards will present a special 'Outstanding Ensemble' Award to 21 cast members making their Broadway debut in the Broadway Revival of The Music Man starring Theatre World Award alumni Hugh Jackman, Marie Mullen, Jefferson Mays, Jayne Houdyshell, and Phillip Boykin at The Winter Garden Theatre.

The Music Man starring cast members being honored include Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr, Audrey Cardwell, JT Church, William Thomas Colin, Gino Cosculluela, Emma Crow, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Carlee Flanagan, Ethen Green-Younger, Emily Jewel Hoder, Ethan Lafazan, Kayla LaVine, Drew Minard, Benjamin Pajak, Tanner Quirk, Daniel Patrick Russell, Kayla Teruel, and Mitchell Tobin.

The special award will be presented at the historic 76th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony that returns to a live in-person presentation on the set of the Jeffrey Richards production of the critically acclaimed Broadway Revival of American Buffalo on Monday evening, June 6, 2022, beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Circle in the Square Theatre (1633 Broadway, entrance on West 50th Street).

Hosted annually by well-known theater journalist, Peter Filichia, the 76th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony will be produced by Theatre World Awards, Inc. / Dale Badway.

Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora will direct the heralded event.

It was previously announced Michael Oberholtzer, currently appearing in the Broadway Revival of the hit play Take Me Out in the role of Shane Mungitt, will be honored with the 13th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater that honors an Outstanding Performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway production, and four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein will receive the 9th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

The Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater honors an Outstanding Performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway production. Dorothy Loudon, who had the unique talent of being able to make audiences laugh and cry, made her Broadway debut in Nowhere to Go But Up for which she received a Theatre World Award for her performance. She received a Tony Award for her incomparable performance as 'Miss Hannigan' in Annie and went on to triumphs originating roles in Noises Off, Westside Waltz, and Michael Bennett's Ballroom.

Previous recipients of the Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater include Audra McDonald (2021), Hampton Fluker (2019), Ben Edelman (2018), Katrina Lenk (2017), Nicholas Barasch (2016), Leanne Cope (2015), Celia Keenan-Bolger (2014), Jonny Orsini (2013), Susan Pourfar (2012), Seth Numrich (2011), Bobby Steggert (2010), and Susan Louise O'Connor* (2009). Due to the pandemic, there was no honoree in 2020.

The Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater is chosen by the Trustees of The Dorothy Loudon Foundation, Lionel Larner, Executive Director, together with recommendations from the Theatre World Awards Committee.

The John Willis Award is given for lifetime achievement in the theatre to honor the man who created and maintained the Theatre World tradition for 66 years, encouraging new talent in an often-challenging business. The John Willis Award is presented annually by the Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors to an individual whose lifetime achievements and personal generosity to the Theatre Community merit special recognition and acknowledgement.

Previous recipients of the John Willis Award include André de Shields and Patti LuPone (2021), Nathan Lane (2019), Victor Garber (2018), Glenn Close (2017), Bernadette Peters (2016), Chita Rivera (2015), Christopher Plummer (2014), and Alan Alda (2013). Due to the pandemic, there was no honoree in 2020.