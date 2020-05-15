The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From Point Park, Penn State, Bucknell, and More!

STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Will Burke from Point Park University


The Ground
Abigail Walker from North Dakota State University


No One Else - Great Comet of 1812, Times are Hard for Dreamers - Amelie
Michael Morley from Point Park University


'The Lady Must Be Mad' - Illyria/ The Inheritance Monologue
Courteney McClutchy from Point Park University


Forever Your Girl and Namely You
Rachel Parker from Point Park University


Mama Knows Best by Jessie J
Ian Dominguez Ball from Point Park University


It Don't Get Better Than This
Timmy Lewis from Penn State University


Film Reel
Alexa-Rae Rosado from New Jersey City University


Losing My Mind
Emily Sharick from Point Park University


When Did I Fall in Love/Fire and Ice
Aly Olvera from Young Harris College


A Boy Like That/Look at Me Now
Sean Michael Conway from Bucknell University


I'm Alive
