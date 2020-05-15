Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From Point Park, Penn State, Bucknell, and More!
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Will Burke from Point Park University
The Ground
Abigail Walker from North Dakota State University
No One Else - Great Comet of 1812, Times are Hard for Dreamers - Amelie
Michael Morley from Point Park University
'The Lady Must Be Mad' - Illyria/ The Inheritance Monologue
Courteney McClutchy from Point Park University
Forever Your Girl and Namely You
Rachel Parker from Point Park University
Mama Knows Best by Jessie J
Ian Dominguez Ball from Point Park University
It Don't Get Better Than This
Timmy Lewis from Penn State University
Film Reel
Alexa-Rae Rosado from New Jersey City University
Losing My Mind
Emily Sharick from Point Park University
When Did I Fall in Love/Fire and Ice
Aly Olvera from Young Harris College
A Boy Like That/Look at Me Now
Sean Michael Conway from Bucknell University
I'm Alive
