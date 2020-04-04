STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION


The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 13

Article Pixel Apr. 4, 2020  

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Ali Dougherty from Shenandoah University


Cornet Man//A Case Of You
Click Here for More Information on Ali Dougherty

Marcus M Martin from Baldwin Wallace University


Free At Last
Click Here for More Information on Marcus M Martin

Madison Deadman from College Conservatory of Music


Lickety Split (Diana DeGarmo), Shallow *feat. Sam Pickart (A Star is Born ), On My Own (Les Miserables)
Click Here for More Information on Madison Deadman

Hugh Entrekin from University of Michigan


Streets of Dublin
Click Here for More Information on Hugh Entrekin

Jack Wyatt Herrin from CAP21/Molloy College


My Strongest Suit - Aida
Click Here for More Information on Jack Wyatt Herrin

Vanessa Kolby from Kent State University


Skyscraper by Demi Lovato
Click Here for More Information on Vanessa Kolby

Jack B. Murphy from Shenandoah Conservatory

Jack B. Murphy - "In The Temple" from Jack B. Murphy on Vimeo.


'In The Temple'
Click Here for More Information on Jack B. Murphy

Alex Robertson from The Hartt School


What Do I Need With Love
Click Here for More Information on Alex Robertson

Lauren Renner from Anderson University


I Can Cook Too
Click Here for More Information on Lauren Renner

Hannah Hensler from Kent State University


Brand New Key
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Hensler


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals Will Stream Online Free; Catch JOSEPH... This Friday, April 3
Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals will be streamed online for free!... (read more)

Nick Cordero is in the ICU, May be Positive for COVID-19
Nick Cordero is currently in the ICU, with what was thought to be pneumonia, but may be COVID-19.... (read more)

Social: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Hanks and More Pay Tribute to Adam Schlesinger
The entertainment community is bereft at the loss of Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger, who passed away today from coronavirus... (read more)

VIDEO: Patti LuPone Embodies Norma Desmond in New Basement Tour!
Patti LuPone has been gracing us all with video tours of her basement. Today she decided to embody the spirit of Sunset Boulevard's Norma Desmond!... (read more)

VIDEO: Brian Stokes Mitchell Tests Positive for COVID-19
Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell took to social media today to inform his fan base that he has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. ... (read more)

Award-Winning Songwriter Adam Schlesinger Passes Away Due to COVID-19 Complications
Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger has passed away from coronavirus-related complications. He was 52 years old. ... (read more)