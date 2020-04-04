Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 13
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Ali Dougherty from Shenandoah University
Cornet Man//A Case Of You
Click Here for More Information on Ali Dougherty
Marcus M Martin from Baldwin Wallace University
Free At Last
Click Here for More Information on Marcus M Martin
Madison Deadman from College Conservatory of Music
Lickety Split (Diana DeGarmo), Shallow *feat. Sam Pickart (A Star is Born ), On My Own (Les Miserables)
Click Here for More Information on Madison Deadman
Hugh Entrekin from University of Michigan
Streets of Dublin
Click Here for More Information on Hugh Entrekin
Jack Wyatt Herrin from CAP21/Molloy College
My Strongest Suit - Aida
Click Here for More Information on Jack Wyatt Herrin
Vanessa Kolby from Kent State University
Skyscraper by Demi Lovato
Click Here for More Information on Vanessa Kolby
Jack B. Murphy from Shenandoah Conservatory
Jack B. Murphy - "In The Temple" from Jack B. Murphy on Vimeo.
'In The Temple'
Click Here for More Information on Jack B. Murphy
Alex Robertson from The Hartt School
What Do I Need With Love
Click Here for More Information on Alex Robertson
Lauren Renner from Anderson University
I Can Cook Too
Click Here for More Information on Lauren Renner
Hannah Hensler from Kent State University
Brand New Key
Click Here for More Information on Hannah Hensler
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals Will Stream Online Free; Catch JOSEPH... This Friday, April 3
Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals will be streamed online for free!... (read more)
Nick Cordero is in the ICU, May be Positive for COVID-19
Nick Cordero is currently in the ICU, with what was thought to be pneumonia, but may be COVID-19.... (read more)
Social: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Hanks and More Pay Tribute to Adam Schlesinger
The entertainment community is bereft at the loss of Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger, who passed away today from coronavirus... (read more)
VIDEO: Patti LuPone Embodies Norma Desmond in New Basement Tour!
Patti LuPone has been gracing us all with video tours of her basement. Today she decided to embody the spirit of Sunset Boulevard's Norma Desmond!... (read more)
VIDEO: Brian Stokes Mitchell Tests Positive for COVID-19
Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell took to social media today to inform his fan base that he has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. ... (read more)
Award-Winning Songwriter Adam Schlesinger Passes Away Due to COVID-19 Complications
Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger has passed away from coronavirus-related complications. He was 52 years old. ... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals will be streamed online for free!... (read more)
Nick Cordero is in the ICU, May be Positive for COVID-19
Nick Cordero is currently in the ICU, with what was thought to be pneumonia, but may be COVID-19.... (read more)
Social: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Hanks and More Pay Tribute to Adam Schlesinger
The entertainment community is bereft at the loss of Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger, who passed away today from coronavirus... (read more)
VIDEO: Patti LuPone Embodies Norma Desmond in New Basement Tour!
Patti LuPone has been gracing us all with video tours of her basement. Today she decided to embody the spirit of Sunset Boulevard's Norma Desmond!... (read more)
VIDEO: Brian Stokes Mitchell Tests Positive for COVID-19
Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell took to social media today to inform his fan base that he has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. ... (read more)
Award-Winning Songwriter Adam Schlesinger Passes Away Due to COVID-19 Complications
Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger has passed away from coronavirus-related complications. He was 52 years old. ... (read more)