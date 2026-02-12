TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) to Present Valentine's Events

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a series of special pop-up events across New York City. From a vow renewal ceremony in Times Square, to a themed skate night at Bryant Park, and a live performance at Grand Central, the show will bring its rom-com charm off the stage and into the city’s most iconic locations.

Two Strangers Skate Night at Bryant Park

Thursday, February 12 from 5pm - 9pm

Skate to the sweet songs of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) on Bryant Park’s The Rink at Winter Village.

https://bryantpark.org/activities/the-rink

Grand Central Valentine's Performance

Friday, February 13 at 4:30pm

Join us in the Biltmore Room of Grand Central Terminal for a special performance from the cast.

https://grandcentralterminal.com/event/grand-central-valentines-event/

Love in Times Square Performance

Saturday, February 14 at 6pm

Cast members will perform at the Love in Times Square Vow Renewal Ceremony on the iconic red steps of Times Square.

https://www.timessquarenyc.org/things-to-do/love-in-times-square

Serendipity 3 - The "Love in the Air" Sundae & Giveaway

Wednesday, February 11 – Sunday, February 22

Serendipity 3 is offering a Two Strangers inspired sundae perfect for sharing at their Times Square and Upper East Side locations. Additionally, Serendipity 3 and Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) have teamed up for a social media giveaway offering the Ultimate NYC Valentine’s Getaway, including tickets to the Museum of Broadway, including their new special exhibit ‘SO IN LOVE... WITH BROADWAY,” and an overnight stay at Kixby Hotel, a boutique property in the heart of Herald Square. Visit @twostrangersmusical on Instagram for details and to enter. The winner will be announced on Friday, February 13.

https://serendipity3.com/

Rose Giveaway with Starbright Floral Design

Saturday, February 14 at 7:30pm

Audience members at the evening performance of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) on Valentine's Day will receive a complimentary rose as they leave the theatre in partnership with Starbright Floral Design.

https://www.starbrightnyc.com/