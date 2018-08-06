TICK, TICK... BOOM!, HAIR, FREAKY FRIDAY, and More are Coming to a Screen Near You in BWW's August Stage-to-Screen Report

Click Here for More Articles on Stage to Screen

There has been a lot of news swirling around stage to screen adaptations in the past few weeks, from Lin-Manuel Miranda directing a TICK, TICK... BOOM! movie, to Diane Paulus directing NBC's HAIR LIVE!, and this Friday, the Disney Channel original movie of the FREAKY FRIDAY musical will premiere.

From major motion picture adaptations to streaming options on BroadwayHD to live TV musicals, we've got all of the information about where you can see your favorite plays and musicals on screen this summer and beyond.

BIG SCREEN ADAPTATIONS

Movie adaptations making their way to movie theaters across the country.

MAMMA MIA 2: HERE WE GO AGAIN

Release: Currently Playing

A STAR IS BORN

Release: 10/05/2018

ALADDIN

Release: 5/24/2019

THE LION KING

Release: 7/19/2019

WICKED

Release: December 2019

IN THE HEIGHTS

Release: 6/26/2020

BARE: A POP OPERA

Release: TBA

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL

Release: TBA

CATS

Release: TBA

COME FROM AWAY

Release: TBA

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Release: TBA

THE LITTLE MERMAID

Release: TBA

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Release: TBA

OLIVER

Release: TBA

SPAMALOT

Release: TBA

TICK, TICK... BOOM!

Release: TBA

WEST SIDE STORY

Release: TBA

SMALL SCREEN ADAPTATIONS

Theatrical adaptations coming to television.

Heidi Blickenstaff and Cozi Zuehlsdorff

Photo Credit: The Disney Channel

FREAKY FRIDAY | The Disney Channel

Premiere: This Friday, 08/10/2018

RENT Live! | FOX

Premiere: 01/27/2019

HAIR Live! | NBC

Premiere: 05/19/2019

A FEW GOOD MEN Live! | NBC

Premiere: TBA

STAGE TO SCREEN

Stage shows getting the silver-screen treatment.

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS | Trafalgar Releasing

Screening Dates: 9/20/2018 and 9/23/2018

PIPELINE | Screenvision Media

Screening Dates: 10/03/2018, 10/05/2018, and 10/07/2018

National Theatre's FRANKENSTEIN | Fathom Events

Screening Dates:

Benedict Cumberbatch as the Creature 10/22/2018

Jonny Lee Miller as the Creatre 10/29/2018

EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE | Screenvision Media

Screening Dates: 11/07/2018, 11/11/2018, and 11/14/2018

STREAMING

The most recent theatrical additions to streaming catalogues.

ANN | BroadwayHD

Available: Now

See Exclusive photos of the ANN premiere screening .

Cirque du Soleil | BroadwayHD

Available: Now

BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS | BroadwayHD

Available: Available Now

Click here for exclusive photos of the filming .







