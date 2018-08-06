TICK, TICK... BOOM!, HAIR, FREAKY FRIDAY, and More are Coming to a Screen Near You in BWW's August Stage-to-Screen Report
There has been a lot of news swirling around stage to screen adaptations in the past few weeks, from Lin-Manuel Miranda directing a TICK, TICK... BOOM! movie, to Diane Paulus directing NBC's HAIR LIVE!, and this Friday, the Disney Channel original movie of the FREAKY FRIDAY musical will premiere.
From major motion picture adaptations to streaming options on BroadwayHD to live TV musicals, we've got all of the information about where you can see your favorite plays and musicals on screen this summer and beyond.
BIG SCREEN ADAPTATIONS
Movie adaptations making their way to movie theaters across the country.
MAMMA MIA 2: HERE WE GO AGAIN
Release: Currently Playing
A STAR IS BORN
Release: 10/05/2018
ALADDIN
Release: 5/24/2019
THE LION KING
Release: 7/19/2019
WICKED
Release: December 2019
IN THE HEIGHTS
Release: 6/26/2020
BARE: A POP OPERA
Release: TBA
BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL
Release: TBA
CATS
Release: TBA
COME FROM AWAY
Release: TBA
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
Release: TBA
THE LITTLE MERMAID
Release: TBA
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Release: TBA
OLIVER
Release: TBA
SPAMALOT
Release: TBA
TICK, TICK... BOOM!
Release: TBA
WEST SIDE STORY
Release: TBA
SMALL SCREEN ADAPTATIONS
Theatrical adaptations coming to television.
FREAKY FRIDAY | The Disney Channel
Premiere: This Friday, 08/10/2018
RENT Live! | FOX
Premiere: 01/27/2019
HAIR Live! | NBC
Premiere: 05/19/2019
A FEW GOOD MEN Live! | NBC
Premiere: TBA
STAGE TO SCREEN
Stage shows getting the silver-screen treatment.
AN AMERICAN IN PARIS | Trafalgar Releasing
Screening Dates: 9/20/2018 and 9/23/2018
PIPELINE | Screenvision Media
Screening Dates: 10/03/2018, 10/05/2018, and 10/07/2018
National Theatre's FRANKENSTEIN | Fathom Events
Screening Dates:
Benedict Cumberbatch as the Creature 10/22/2018
Jonny Lee Miller as the Creatre 10/29/2018
EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE | Screenvision Media
Screening Dates: 11/07/2018, 11/11/2018, and 11/14/2018
STREAMING
The most recent theatrical additions to streaming catalogues.
ANN | BroadwayHD
Available: Now
See Exclusive photos of the ANN premiere screening.
Cirque du Soleil | BroadwayHD
Available: Now
BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS | BroadwayHD
Available: Available Now
Click here for exclusive photos of the filming.