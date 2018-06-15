Photo Coverage: BroadwayHD ScreensANN With Writer and Star Holland Taylor

BroadwayHD, the premier streaming service for live theater productions, exclusively streamed ANN, the critically acclaimed play written and performed by Emmy Award winning actress Holland Taylor and directed by Benjamin Endsley Klein, beginning yesterday, June 14.

The special screening event was also held last night, and featured the show's writer and star Holland Taylor. BroadwayWorld was in attendance, and you can check out photos below!

Hailed by USA Today as "Funny & Tender. A Deeply Affectionate, Clever Tribute," ANN is an intimate, no-holds-barred portrait of Ann Richards, the legendary Governor of Texas, whose heroic and humane voice is strikingly relevant today. This inspiring and hilarious play brings us face to face with a complex, colorful and captivating character bigger than the state from which she hailed. Written and performed by Emmy Award winner Taylor ("Two and a Half Men"), who the New York Times called a "fiery dynamo", ANN takes a revealing look at the passionate woman who lifted the lives of all she touched, followers, friends, and family.

For her performance in ANN, Taylor received the 2013 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Solo Performance and was nominated for a 2013 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play, Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance and Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance.

ANN began as an unexpected mission-quest for Taylor to understand about the essential power of this housewife, mother, grandmother, leader, and iconic patriot who affected so many people so deeply. Researching and writing the play became a four-year journey for Taylor, crisscrossing the country, watching countless hours of video coverage, and poring over reams of Richards' personal and public papers at the University of Texas. Her greatest resources were the closest colleagues of the Governor as well as her family, friends, and staff - with many of whom Taylor shares friendships today.

ANN has scenic design by Michael Fagin, costume design by Julie Weiss, lighting design by Matthew Richards, sound design by Ken Huncovsky, projection design by Zachary Borovay, and wig design by Paul Huntley.

ANN played to sold-out audiences at Galveston's Grand 1894 Opera House in the summer of 2010, and continued its development at San Antonio's Empire Theatre in the fall of 2010, and Austin's Paramount Theatre in the spring of 2011. In the fall of 2011 the new play opened to critical acclaim at Chicago's Bank of America Theatre, and went on to have a smash hit run at Washington DC's Kennedy Center in winter of 2011-2012, followed by a critically acclaimed production at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater in 2013.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Special Broadway HD screening of Holland Taylor's 'Ann' at the the Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center on June 14, 2018 in New York City.



Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley



Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley



Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley



Leah Lane



Leah Lane



Leah Lane



Wally Sedgewick



Wally Sedgewick



Wally Sedgewick



Gio Messale



Gio Messale



Gio Messale



Art Collins and Brenda Vacarro



Brenda Vacarro



Brenda Vacarro



Rachel Schwartz



Rachel Schwartz



Celia Weston



Celia Weston



Celia Weston



Dana Ivey



Dana Ivey



Dana Ivey



Tina Louise



Tina Louise



Tina Louise



Tovah Feldshuh



Tovah Feldshuh



Tovah Feldshuh



Sierra Boggess



Sierra Boggess



Sierra Boggess



Benjamin Endsley Klein and wife



Benjamin Endsley Klein and wife



Cecile Richards



Cecile Richards



Cecile Richards



Holland Taylor and Cecile Richards



Holland Taylor and Cecile Richards



Holland Taylor



Holland Taylor



Holland Taylor



ReGina Taylor



ReGina Taylor



ReGina Taylor



Holland Taylor and Benjamin Endsley Klein



Holland Taylor and Benjamin Endsley Klein



Holland Taylor and Benjamin Endsley Klein



Holland Taylor and Benjamin Endsley Klein



Bobby Cannavale



Bobby Cannavale



Bobby Cannavale



Halley Feiffer and Micha Stock



Micha Stock



Halley Feiffer



Halley Feiffer and Micha Stock



Iris Love



Iris Love



Tina Brown



Tina Brown



Tina Brown



Carolee Carmello



Carolee Carmello



Martha Plimpton



Martha Plimpton



Julie White and Martha Plimpton



Julie White and Martha Plimpton



Julie White and Martha Plimpton



Julie White



Julie White



Chilina Kennedy



Chilina Kennedy



Chilina Kennedy



Holland Taylor