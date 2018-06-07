Lin-Manuel Miranda's IN THE HEIGHTS Film Adaptation Set for Summer 2020 Release

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony award-winning In the Heights will hit theaters Summer of 2020, the Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The film will be directed by Jon M. Chu.

The movie musical has been dated for June 26, 2020 by Warner Bros., who picked up the movie last month after a heated bidding war following the rights' release from The Weinstein Co.

Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) will direct the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders are set to produce.

The Tony Award-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS features music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The show opened on Broadway production in March 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and was also nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 TONY AWARDS including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

