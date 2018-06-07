Ten CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Titles Are Now Available For Streaming on BroadwayHD

BroadwayHD, the premier streaming service for live theater productions, is expanding its library to include the most comprehensive library of Cirque du Soleil titles available for streaming. The company today announces that it will offer a collection of 10 titles - eight live productions and two original documentaries - based on the avant-garde entertainment company's most successful live events to date. The collection will debut on the platform June 7.

"Cirque du Soleil has completely reinvented the live entertainment experience and we are absolutely thrilled to be able to showcase some of their amazing productions for a new audience," said BroadwayHD co-founders, Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley. "We think that the addition of Cirque du Soleil to our library is essential to reinforcing our position as the #1 destination for those looking to enjoy the very best in live theater."

Now in its fourth decade, Cirque du Soleil is the largest theatrical producer in the world, having brought dozens of live visual performances to audiences across the globe. The new releases on BroadwayHD include:

Cirque du Soleil Presents ALEGRIA

Cirque du Soleil presents one of its most iconic specials: Alegría. Alegría is a Spanish word that means happiness, joy and jubilation. An introspection of the struggle for power and the invigorating energy of youth, Alegría relates the tale of power versus weakness- the jester who has lost his king- and age against youth.

Cirque du Soleil Presents DRALION

Cirque du Soleil Presents Dralion is a dazzling, dynamic show which fuses the ancient Chinese circus tradition with the avant-garde approach of Cirque du Soleil. Suspended in time between the past and the future, it is a celebration of life and the four elements that maintain the natural order: air, water, fire and earth.

Cirque du Soleil Presents KOOZA

KOOZA tells the story of The Innocent, a melancholy loner in search of his place in the world. But this serious quest is told with the trademark Cirque du Soleil humour, energy and visual aplomb. It signals a return to the company's origins as it confidently combines two circus traditions - acrobatic performance and the art of clowning.

Cirque du Soleil Presents NOUVELLE EXPERIENCE

Nouvelle Expérience is a colorful, emotional fantasy - a carnival odyssey mixing the traditions of the circus and the theatre which delights, surprises and enthralls audiences. The extraordinary performances and magical transformations in Nouvelle Expérience take viewers through a series of different tableaux representing elements of the human condition.

Cirque du Soleil Presents SALTIMBANCO

Breathtaking performances captured in an adventure where anything can happen - that's Saltimbanco, a glorious celebration of life! The show illustrates a new proposal for urban life, a kaleidoscope overflowing with optimism and happiness.

Cirque du Soleil: AMALUNA

Cirque du Soleil presents the show Amaluna, a captivating one-hour TV special. Amaluna invites the audience to a myserious island governed by Goddesses and guided by the cycles of the moon.

Cirque du Soleil: DELIRIUM

The one-of-a-kind multimedia spectacle is brought to screen in DELIRIUM. With Cirque du Soleil music and lyrics remixed for this show creating a hyper-energizing urban tribal beat that explodes with electronic sounds, percussions and world rhythms, DELIRIUM is an incredible experience which cannot be missed and will not be forgotten.

Cirque du Soleil: TORUK - THE FIRST FLIGHT

Toruk - The First Flight is a live immersive multimedia spectacle that brings to the stage the breathtaking world of James Cameron's Avatar like you have never seen it before. Through a riveting fusion of cutting edge visuals, puppetry and stagecraft buoyed by a soaring cinematic score, Cirque du Soleil applies its unique signature style to James Cameron's imaginary world and "makes the bond" between two kindred artistic visions that capture the imagination.

Cirque du Soleil: THRILLING RIDE THROUGH KOOZA

Cirque du Soleil presents A Thrilling Ride through KOOZA, a captivating documentarythat looks at the creative process of KOOZA, the critically acclaimed touring show from Cirque du Soleil. Embark on a journey that starts at the humble beginnings of some of Cirque's creative pioneers as they share their personal voyage - and a few revealing anecdotes - that highlight the multiple stages of the creation of a live show.

Cirque du Soleil: TORUK TAKES FLIGHT (2015)

Cirque du Soleil presents a documentary about the creation of the Cirque show, TORUK: The First Flight, inspired by James Cameron's Avatar. Toruk Takes Flight is directed by-award winning Montreal film maker Adrian Wills.

BroadwayHD, founded in 2015 by Tony Award winning producers Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering "Broadway Your Way" through an unprecedented in-hand theatre experience that delivers premium live productions to theatre fans globally. In addition to exclusive live streamed content of the world's best productions, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of more than 250 theater productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes - or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen.

Originally composed of 20 street performers in 1984, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group completely reinvented circus arts and went on to become a world leader in live entertainment. Established in Montreal, the Canadian organization has brought wonder and delight to over 180 million spectators with productions presented in close to 450 cities in 60 countries. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group currently has over 4,000 employees, including 1,300 artists, from nearly 50 countries.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group creates content for a broad range of audacious projects. On top of producing world-renowned shows, the organization has extended its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please go to www.cdsentertainmentgroup.com

