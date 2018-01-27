How Do You Measure the Year Until RENT Live? Just 525,600 Minutes to Go!

Click Here for More Articles on RENT

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the live presentation of the groundbreaking, Tony Award-, Grammy Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical RENT will air Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 on FOX.

Now there's just 525,600 minutes left to go! Check out the latest promotional image from FOX below!

A re-imagining of Puccini's "La Bohème," and set in New York City's gritty East Village, RENT tells the unforgettable story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams during a time of great social and political turmoil. After winning four TONY AWARDSand the Pulitzer Prize, writer/composer Jonathan Larson's tour de force celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, as it continues to offer an inspiring message of hope and friendship.

"Rent" originally was produced in New York by New York Theatre Workshop and on Broadway by Jeffrey Seller, Kevin McCollum, Allan S. Gordon and New York Theatre Workshop.

RENT will be executive-produced by Marc Platt ("Grease: Live," "La La Land," "Wicked"), Adam Siegel, Julie Larson, Al Larson and Revolution Studios' Vince Totino, Scott Hemming and Marla Levine.

