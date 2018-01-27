RENT
Click Here for More Articles on RENT

How Do You Measure the Year Until RENT Live? Just 525,600 Minutes to Go!

Jan. 27, 2018  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the live presentation of the groundbreaking, Tony Award-, Grammy Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical RENT will air Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 on FOX.

Now there's just 525,600 minutes left to go! Check out the latest promotional image from FOX below!

How Do You Measure the Year Until RENT Live? Just 525,600 Minutes to Go!

A re-imagining of Puccini's "La Bohème," and set in New York City's gritty East Village, RENT tells the unforgettable story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams during a time of great social and political turmoil. After winning four TONY AWARDSand the Pulitzer Prize, writer/composer Jonathan Larson's tour de force celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, as it continues to offer an inspiring message of hope and friendship.

"Rent" originally was produced in New York by New York Theatre Workshop and on Broadway by Jeffrey Seller, Kevin McCollum, Allan S. Gordon and New York Theatre Workshop.

RENT will be executive-produced by Marc Platt ("Grease: Live," "La La Land," "Wicked"), Adam Siegel, Julie Larson, Al Larson and Revolution Studios' Vince Totino, Scott Hemming and Marla Levine.


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Rialto Chatter: Has the Feud Between Patti LuPone and Andrew Lloyd Webber Come to An End?
  • Registration Begins Today For The Next HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Ticket Release
  • Broadway-Bound TOOTSIE Starring Santino Fontana Will Play Pre-Run in Chicago
  • Temptations Musical AIN'T TOO PROUD Announces Los Angeles and Toronto Engagements
  • Join the Masquerade! Watch As Broadway Celebrates 30 Years of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
  • Tony Awards Committee Meets to Determine Further Eligibility of 2017-2018 Shows; Decisions on ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, THE BAND'S VISIT, METEOR SHOWER, and More

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com