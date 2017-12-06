Rob Marshall is Disney's 'Top Choice' to Direct Live-Action THE LITTLE MERMAID

Deadline reports that CHICAGO director Rob Marshall is Disney's top choice to helm it's upcoming live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID film. As previously reported, the big screen adaptation of the animated classic will feature new songs by Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and Oscar winner Alan Menken. Miranda and Marc Platt are producing.

According to the site, Marshall has been offered the job and will make his decision known after the holiday season. The director is no stranger to movie musicals. He helmed the Academy Award-winning film adaptation of CHICAGO, and more recently took on directing duties for Disney's highly-anticipated MARY POPPINS RETURNS. The latter project, hitting theaters on December 25, 2018, will star Emily Mortimer, Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Angela Lansbury and Dick Van Dyke. He also directed Disney's upcoming PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: ON STRANGER TIDES.

THE LITTLE MERMAID is one of a slew of Disney live-action remakes currently in the works, including ALADDIN, starring Will Smith as Genie, and THE LION KING, starring Beyonce.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





