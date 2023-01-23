Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BEN PLATT
THEATER CAMP Starring Ben Platt, Noah Galvin & More to Get Theatrical Release

The film received a standing ovation at its Sundance Film Festival premiere.

Jan. 23, 2023  

Theater Camp, which stars Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, and more, has been acquired by Fox Searchlight, which should guarantee a theatrical release.

Variety reports that Searchlight acquired the film in an $8 million deal. This would guarantee a theatrical release for the film after its successful premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film was produced by Will Ferrell and directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman. It was also written and produced by Ben Platt and Noah Galvin. Theater Camp stars Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, Ayo Edebiri and Amy Sedaris.

When the beloved founder of a run-down theater camp in upstate New York falls into a coma, the eccentric staff must band together with the founder's crypto-bro son to keep the camp afloat.

Theater Camp is based on a short film that Platt, Galvin, Lieberman, and Gordon made in 2020. The new film will premiere online through Sundance.

Ben Platt won a Tony Award for originating the title role in Dear Evan Hansen, which he later reprised in the 2021 film adaption. Platt's film credits include Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2, Ricki and the Flash, Run This Town, and Drunk Parents. Since 2019, he has starred in the Netflix comedy-drama series The Politician.

In 2017, Platt signed with Atlantic Records and released his album, Sing to Me Instead. In May 2020, a concert film, titled Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall, debuted on Netflix. This November, he starred in Encores! City Center's production of Parade: the Musical with Micaela Diamond.

Noah Galvin has been seen on screen in Booksmart, Assassination Nation, and The Real O'Neals. He was seen on Broadway in Waitress and as the title role in Dear Evan Hansen. He has also been seen on the New York stage in Alice By Heart and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Molly Gordon was seen Off-Broadway as Alice in Alice By Heart. She is also known for her roles in Animal Kingdom, Life of the Party, Booksmart, and Good Boys.

